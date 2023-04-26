Light Projector Market to Reach US$ 14.94 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 8.20%)

Light Projector Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Light Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the light projector market. The global light projector market size reached US$ 9.14 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.20% during 2023-2028.

Light Projector Market Outlook:

A light projector is a device that uses an optical system to concentrate the luminous flux from a lamp at a limited solid angle. It depends on an intense light bulb, called a metal halide bulb, to produce a brilliant white light. It has a larger display size than traditional screens, making it perfect for presentations, movie nights, and other events where a larger image is desired. It can be adjusted to display images in various sizes, depending on the room size and audience. It provides an immersive viewing experience and is easy to install. It is energy-efficient and consumes less power than traditional TV screens.

Light Projector Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising demand for high-quality visual displays in various applications, including home entertainment, business presentations, education, and events. In line with this, rapid technological advancements in light projector systems, such as improved resolution, brightness, and contrast ratio, are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of home theater systems and media rooms is positively influencing product demand. Apart from this, the growing number of digital advertising and marketing campaigns that require projection mapping and other projection techniques for creative and impactful visual displays is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rapid adoption of augmented and virtual reality technologies is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the emerging trend of smart homes and smart offices is propelling product demand. Additionally, the easy availability of portable and compact projectors, the introduction of laser and LED projection technologies, and escalating product demand in educational institutions are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• AAXA Technologies Inc.

• Acer Inc.

• BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

• Canon Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Sony Group Corporation

Product Type Insights:

• Fixed-installation Projector

• Pico Projector

Technology Insights:

• LCD

• DLP

• LCoS

Application Insights:

• Education

• Enterprise

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

