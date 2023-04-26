Family Offices Market to Reach US$ 25.5 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 5.00%)

Family Offices Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.00% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Family Offices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the family offices market. The global family offices market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.00% during 2023-2028.

Family Offices Market Outlook:

Family offices are specialized wealth management establishments tailored to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). They provide comprehensive solutions to the financial and investment needs of wealthy individuals and families. They are controlled by family members and their financial advice is only available to the family. These organizations handle the administration of the family's wealth and manage day-to-day operations and non-financial matters, such as private schooling, travel, and household maintenance. Additionally, they often employ an integrated asset, cash, risk, and financial planning approach to provide high-level financial planning. They have greater flexibility and fewer restrictions on asset allocation than other investors, enabling them to invest more capital in riskier asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and hedge funds.

Family Offices Market Trends:

The expanding financial portfolio of high-net-worth individuals majorly drives the global market. Coupled with the rising trend of investing in technology, finance, real estate, and fashion among families is acting as a driving factor. Along with this, the growing wealth among individuals is contributing to the development of well-structured money management facilities, further contributing to the demand. Additionally, the increasing complexity of asset management due to unstable financial markets and geopolitical conditions is significantly supporting the need for family offices. Moreover, the rising complexities in the day-to-day management of cross-border wealth and tax legislation are also providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid globalization and the growing need for effective money management.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• BMO Financial Group

• Cambridge Associates LLC

• Citigroup Inc.

• HSBC Private Banking (HSBC Holdings plc)

• Northern Trust Corporation

• Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

• Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners Limited

• The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

• The Bessemer Group Incorporated

• The Glenmede Corporation

• UBS Group AG

• Wells Fargo & Company

Type Insights:

• Single Family Office

• Multi-Family Office

• Virtual Family Office

Office Type Insights:

• Founders’ Office

• Multi-Generational Office

• Investment Office

• Trustee Office

• Compliance Office

• Philanthropy Office

• Shareholder’s Office

• Others

Asset Class Insights:

• Bonds

• Equities

• Alternative Investments

• Commodities

• Cash or Cash Equivalents

Service Type Insights:

• Financial Planning

• Strategy

• Governance

• Advisory

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

