Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market to Reach US$ 596.07 Million by 2028, (CAGR of 13.70%)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the direct methanol fuel cell market. The global direct methanol fuel cell market size reached US$ 253.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 596.07 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70% during 2023-2028.

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Outlook:

A direct methanol fuel cell is a subcategory of proton-exchange fuel cells that directly converts liquid methanol's chemical energy into electrical energy. It generates electrical energy by catalytic oxidation of methanol as a fuel. It comprises a membrane electrode assembly, bipolar plates, gaskets, current collectors, and end plates. It has various advantages such as cheap fuel availability, high specific power density, long life, low design complexity, methanol storage convenience, and quick refueling option. It is extensively used in portable electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and cameras, where it provides a reliable and efficient power source.

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for portable electronic devices. In line with this, the rising demand for clean energy is accelerating the product demand as it is a clean and efficient energy source with low emissions and high energy density. Furthermore, governments across various countries are offering incentives and subsidies to promote the uptake of clean energy technologies, including DMFC. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the growing awareness of environmental issues is stimulating product demand worldwide. Moreover, the emergence of the hydrogen economy and the escalating demand for backup power, especially in remote areas, is strengthening the market. Additionally, the increasing sales of fuel-efficient vehicles and rising demand for off-grid power are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Antig Technology Co. Ltd.

• Blue World Technologies ApS

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Ird Fuel Cell A/S

• MeOH Power Inc.

• SFC Energy AG

• Viaspace Inc.

Component Insights:

• Bipolar Plates

• Current Collectors

• Catalysts

• Membranes

Application Insights:

• Portable

• Stationary

• Transportation

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

