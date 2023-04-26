Hair Growth Products Market to Reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, (CAGR of 4.1%)

Hair Growth Products Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Hair Growth Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the hair growth products market. The global hair growth products market size reached US$ 8.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Hair Growth Products Market Outlook:

Hair growth products refer to a wide range of topical and oral treatments that aid in stimulating hair growth, preventing hair loss, and improving the overall health and appearance of hair. They generally comprise various active ingredients, such as biotin, keratin, caffeine, minoxidil, saw palmetto, and other vitamins and minerals. Additionally, they can be purchased commercially in a broad range of products, such as shampoos, conditioners, oils, serums, and supplements. They aid in promoting blood circulation, nourishing the scalp and hair follicles, and decreasing oxidative stress and inflammation. They also are beneficial in blocking the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that causes hair loss. They may require consistent use over a period of several months to see significant results, and individual results may vary.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-growth-products-market/requestsample

Hair Growth Products Market Trends:

The growing awareness about personal care and the increasing prevalence of hair loss majorly drive the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of shampoos and conditioners for the overall health of the hair and can combat dryness, oiliness, dandruff, itchiness, and irritation, is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the rising cases of stress, anxiety, pollution, and hair loss due to hormonal changes, medical conditions, heredity, and aging is also propelling the demand for hair growth products. Apart from this, the introduction of cruelty-free, chemical-free, and plant-based products, such as veg keratin hair conditioners, oil, and shampoos that help reduce damage and replenish hair protein is driving the market. Furthermore, the launch of affordable herbal hair growth products manufactured using organic ingredients, which are vegan and ammonia-free, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include increasing consumer spending power and the emergence of e-commerce platforms.

Explore Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-growth-products-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Farouk Systems Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Mosaic Wellness

• Nutrafol (Unilever plc)

• Philip Kingsley Products Ltd.

• Vita Balance Inc.

• Yanagiya Honten Co. Ltd.

Product Type Insights:

• Shampoos and Conditioners

• Serums

• Oils

• Supplements and Vitamins

• Others

Gender Insights:

• Men

• Women

Age Group Insights:

• Under 35

• 35 to 50

• Above 50

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse the Latest Research Report:

• Active Data Warehousing Market Report 2023

• Dynamic Random Access Memory Market Report 2023

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-circuit-breaker-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/sesame-seeds-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/transcatheter-aortic-valve-implantation-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

