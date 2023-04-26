Logistics Market Set to Reach US$ 6.8 Trillion, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2023-2028

Global Logistics Industry Report - IMARC Group

Logistics mainly includes planning, executing, and controlling the flow and storage of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption to serve the purpose of the customer requirements in an effective and efficient manner. It is a business planning framework that deals with managing material, service, information, and capital flows. It involves several functions, such as procurement, production, disposal, distribution, and after-sale logistics. It focuses on the efficiency and effective management of regular activities concerning the production of finished goods and services. It helps enterprises create additional value, save costs, deliver a better customer experience, and improve brand reputation. As a result, it is extensively used in distinct industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and military operations.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics industry. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the emerging e-commerce industry. This can be supported by the considerable rise in the purchasing and sales of goods via online retail channels. Along with this, continuous advancements in computing technologies, including machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of things (IoT), and big data, are further catalyzing the demand. Apart from this, numerous major companies are focusing on adopting green logistic solutions to reduce the environmental impact and improve the green credentials of their businesses, providing a boost to the market. Moreover, the expanding pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top logistics companies being

• J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics

• FedEx Corp.

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Kenco Group Inc.

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Americold Logistics, LLC

• DSV Panalpina A/S

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Breakup by End-use:

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food And Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

