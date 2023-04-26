Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Expanding at a Healthy 8.26% CAGR, To Reach a Value of 7229.16 by 2028
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2028.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market to witness a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period (2023-2028). The Latest Released Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Business Travel Accident Insurance market. The Business Travel Accident Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 2126.65 Million at a CAGR of 8.26% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 5102.51 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Allianz Partners, American International Group , The Hartford, Chubb Limited , Assicurazioni Generali , Tokio Marine Holdings , AXA , Zurich Insurance , MetLife, Inc. , Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Definition:
Travel accident insurance is a specialized type of travel insurance plan. It acts as life insurance and it is insurance against accidental death and dismemberment in the case of a travel accident. The benefits are paid regardless of whether the traveler has other AD&D coverage and life insurance. Moreover, some of the insurance plans also cover emergency medical expenses. Limited insurance plans give the maximum reimbursement range to choose from and several are designed specifically for the regular business traveler and include coverage for non-medical emergency evacuations. Business travel can be defined as the traveling performed for the purpose of business between two or more parties. Some of the examples of business travel are traveling from one branch to another branch of the same company, traveling to different locations for meeting any suppliers or business partners, and traveling for a business conference or business event across different locations. Business travel accident insurance is an important benefit for many companies, particularly those with employees who frequently travel internationally on company business.
Market Trends:
Employees Concerns Regarding Business Travel at Present Scenario Pushing the Employers to Adopt Business Travel Insurance
Digitalization and Innovation Across the Insurance Sector
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Business Travel
The Rising Worldwide Business Travel Spending
Market Opportunities:
Opportunities Across Emerging Countries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Business Travel Accident Insurance market segments by Types: Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage
Detailed analysis of Business Travel Accident Insurance market segments by Applications: Business, Government, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market.
• -To showcase the development of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Business Travel Accident Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Business Travel Accident Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The market is segmented by Application (Business, Government, Others) by Type (Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage) by Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Business Travel Accident Insurance market report:
– Detailed consideration of Business Travel Accident Insurance market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Business Travel Accident Insurance market-leading players.
– Business Travel Accident Insurance market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Business Travel Accident Insurance market for forthcoming years.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Business Travel Accident Insurance market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Production by Region Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Report:
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Single Trip Coverage, Multi-Trip Coverage}
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Application {Business, Government, Others}
• Business Travel Accident Insurance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Business Travel Accident Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Major questions answered:
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Business Travel Accident Insurance near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Business Travel Accident Insurance market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
• How feasible is Business Travel Accident Insurance market for long-term investment?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
