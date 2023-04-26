Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) sued for stealing 83 year old Senior’ Pet Success Service Dog JESSE because of racism& greed

JESSE is 83 year old Philomen Larocque's Service Dog on weekends providing mutual love, affection and improved mental health for the Senior through training by Pet Success JESSE has been stolen by the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) even though his owners provided proof of ownership. OHS makes a profit on the resale of pets who have loving owners. After three (3) days they designate your pet as a stray and take over ownership. The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) Christine Hartig, Sharon Miko Shaun Renton sued for stealing a Senior’s service dog JESSE

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrhaven Pet Owners Association and Pet Success sue Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) for theft of Senior’s Service Dog JESSE. OHS accused of Racism & Differential Treatment

JESSE is 19 months and an affectionate, loving trained service dog who is being unjustly withheld from the owners and 83 year old senior although proof of ownership has been provided.

The senior believes the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS), Shaun Renton, Guylaine Waldron, Sharon Miko, Christine Hartig and the City of Ottawa are discriminating against pet owners because of race and perceived economic status and illegally making a profit by keeping owner’s pets and re-selling the pets to new owners.

All of the required documents listed on their website such as Purchase agreement, driver’s license, eight (8) pictures of JESSE at home, and bank account images showing bank etransfers of payments for JESSE were provided. The OHS illegally refused to release JESSE.

JESSE is a trained service dog who loves to sleep on a bed and crawl under the covers. Allan Morgan and the Barrhaven Pets Association are very concerned about the theft of JESSE by the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS)and are asking the courts to intervene on an urgent basis for the mental and physical wellbeing of JESSE who is still quite young and has always been raised with his pet brothers.

Pet Success has been training international certified service dogs for 11 years and offering pet therapy, and petting sessions at their locations, libraries, senior retirement homes and schools since 2019.

Allan Morgan purchased Pet Success and all of the Pet Success therapy dogs and Pet Success service dogs on January 18, 2023. These therapy dogs and service dogs reside as his personal pets while providing pet therapy services and service dog services to clients who qualify after six month supervised sessions and over twenty (20) supervised home visits.

A dogsitter was looking after the dogs during home and office renovations but when she refused to provide pictures,videos and allow the Plaintiffs to visit the dogs, Allan Morgan asked for the dogs to be returned to their home. The dogsitter did not drop the dogs off at the owners home, instead took the two dogs, including JESSE to the OHS.

Within 4 hours, Allan Morgan saw Jesse and his brother on the Ottawa Humane Society website and immediately contacted the OHS to pick up JESSE.

83 year old senior Philomen Larocque also attended the Ottawa Humane Society on Friday April 20, 2023 crying and begging to see JESSE and confirming that Allan Morgan was the owner and JESSE was her service dog on weekends.

The Ottawa Humane posts on their website that they will return dogs to owners with 1)purchase sale agreements and photos OR 2) vet records and photos 3) city license and photos

Allan Morgan attended the Ottawa Humane Society in person on Friday April 21st, twice on Sunday April 23, 2023, and again twice on Monday April 23, 2023. On each occasion he provided with the original Purchase and Sale Agreement , his drivers license and over eight (8) pictures and videos of JESSE.

There were Caucasian families there who presented their purchase and sale agreements and 2 pictures and allowed to pick up their dog. Two Caucasian families did not have any purchase and sales agreements and only had 1 picture and were allowed to pick up their dogs.

The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) refused to return JESSE to Allan Morgan stating that they make their money from reselling surrendered, lost and unclaimed dogs to new owners.

Over forty (40) people have come forward stating that their dogs were stolen by the Ottawa Humane Society and resold for a profit because they did not have vet records, ID, or they bought their dogs on Kijiji and were not given a purchase and sale agreement.

The 83 year old senior believes the Ottawa Humane Society, Sharon Mikon (OHS), Guylaine Waldon (OHS), Shaun Renton (OHS) and Christine Hartig ( City of Ottawa) are discriminating against her because she is black.

Jesse’s two brothers who are always with JESSE have stopped eating and are missing JESSE very much.

The Ottawa Humane Society’s conduct in keeping JESSE from his loving owners and pet family is animal cruelty and not in the best interests of JESSE.

Allan Morgan runs a RE-home Your Pet business; Pet Success’ Rehome Your Pet program and feels the Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) taregeted and differentially treating Philomen LaRocque because of her race and because Pet Success Re-Home Your Pet received over 80 surrendered pets in the past eight months because their transition from the old owner to the new owner is a compassionate transition.

The Barrhaven Pet Owner”s Association believes OHS’ Re-home Your Pet is corrupt, and is stealing pets from owners. File No.CV-23-00091989-00