DEFIANCE TV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LG CHANNELS LEADING WEB3 NEWS FAST CHANNEL NOW AVAILABLE INTERNATIONALLY
Partnership adds market-leading next-gen alternative finance news to LG Channels’ extensive entertainment, news, sports, film, and TV offering.
We couldn’t be more grateful to the visionary team at LG Channels for allowing us the opportunity to bring a fresh voice to its incredible platform and audience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance Media TV (https://defiance.media), the leading 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and decentralized lifestyle, and LG Channels, LG Electronics’ free streaming service, announced today that the Defiance Media 24/7 streaming news channel is now live on LG Channels in Australia highlighted as part of its business channel offerings. Today, DeFiance TV can be found on LG Channels on Channel 132 in Australia.
— Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media
Founded by veteran media entrepreneur Marc Scarpa, DeFiance Media delivers cutting-edge news, fascinating content, unscripted series, and the DeFiance Daily News, powered by the world's first AI virtual humanoid news anchor. DeFiance Daily is designed for those curious about big tech headlines, sustainability, and data. DeFiance provides viewers with cultural, financial, and lifestyle programming they’ve requested and desired. ‘
“This partnership with LG Channels is a massive milestone for DeFiance Media’s offering as a global news brand that meets both the local and global content needs of the growing community of 350 million alternative finance revolutionaries,” said Marc Scarpa, CEO of DeFiance Media. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the visionary team at LG Channels for allowing us the opportunity to bring a fresh voice to its incredible platform and audience.”
Since its international launch in 2019, LG Channels has seen rapid user growth, recently announcing a tripling of its audience from last year in Europe. The streaming platform continues to focus on building a robust global network that delivers news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming to international audiences. DeFiance TV’s programming is an ideal addition to LG as DeFiance curates thought-provoking and entertaining content with inspiring hosts and subject-matter experts. This evolutionary programming is available on a linear schedule and on demand. Programming highlights include:
DeFiance Daily delivers daily news with short video reports on web3, AI, VR, and digital asset developments. Viewers stay informed and up-to-date with DeFiance's Daily's 1-minute "Must-See Media" AI Clips and trending stories delivered every two hours. Raxana, the first broadcast television AI-powered
virtual twin news anchor, hosts DeFiance Daily, which also features contributions from futurist and technologist Ian Beacraft.
Culture Conversations: Features exclusive interviews with entrepreneurs and investors, from the most prominent and exclusive conferences and events. Recent guests include venture capitalist Tim Draper, LiteCoin creator Charlie Lee, and Dish Network’s Charlie Ergen.
Anything is Possible: Join host and investor Patrick Tsang in inspirational conversations with entrepreneurs who share their personal success stories and the processes they employ for innovation and leadership.
The O Show: Wendy O hosts the most-watched female-run crypto program globally, "The O Show," which focuses on bringing tech-heavy information to the masses in a clear and easy-to-understand format.
Money Talks: Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, and analyst Natalie Brunell take a deep dive into the week’s Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news, offering wisdom and advice for success.
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance Media is a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and the DeFi lifestyle, which eliminates the traditional intermediaries between business and the consumer, becoming one of the most talked-about cultural, economic, and media disruptions of the millennium. DeFiance Media also streams live on the FAST television platforms Sling TV, Local Now, Rewarded TV, DistroTV, GlewedTV, Select TV, Pzaz, Netrange, and on social media platforms Twitch and Twitter. DeFiance also streams on desktop and mobile via https://defiance.media. Defiance Media’s investors include Blockchain Founders Fund, Percival, and Tsangs Group.
About LG Channels
LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs, and more. With an always growing number of channels in 27 markets globally, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV’s webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present).
DeFiance Media TV MEDIA INQUIRES
DeFiance Media
+1 424-835-5299
press@decentric.media