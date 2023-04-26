Seventy Heavy Athletes Will Test Strength and Skill on May 6, 2023, at the St. Louis Scottish Games
St. Louis Scottish Games Commemorate Scottish Heritage and Culture
"Clearly these are medieval feats of strength that clan chieftains used to identify the strongest men in their territory,” said Dr. Scott Sinclair, Chairman of the St. Louis Scottish Games.”ST. LOUIS, MO, U.S., April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For centuries, Scotland has been known for a culture that evolved from a clan system that demanded warriors to defend everything from farm to family. The Romans could not conquer Scotland; neither could the Vikings, the British, or the Normans. Scotland’s tradition of cultivating strength will be on display during the Heavy Athletics competition on May 6, 2023, at the St. Louis Scottish Games.
The St. Louis Scottish Games and Cultural Festival is a one-day event on Saturday, May 6, at Schroeder Park in the City of Manchester, MO. The Scottish Games will feature tests of strength that originated at The Braemar Gathering during the reign of Scottish King Malcolm III (1057-1093).
Six different athletic events comprise the Heavy Athletics competition. The most iconic events are the Caber Toss (a 16-20-foot tapered wood pole weighing up to 140 lbs.) followed by the Weight for Distance Throw, the throwing of a round, metal ball attached to a chain that weighs 28 lbs. Other Heavy Events include the Sheaf Toss, the tossing of a 20lb-stuffed bag of straw over a horizontal bar raised between two standards, and the Hammer Throw, which resembles a round, 22 lb. hammerhead attached to the end of a long cane or pole, the Stone Put and the Weight for Height.
"Clearly these are medieval feats of strength that clan chieftains used to identify the strongest men in their territory,” said Dr. Scott Sinclair, Chairman of the St. Louis Scottish Games. “It’s worth noting that since 2004, we’ve had 13 world records set at the St. Louis competitions,” added Sinclair. “Heavy Athletics have evolved since the early 19th century to include farming events like the Sheaf Toss, yet they remain a true test of endurance and great pride in Scotland,” said Sinclair.
The 2023 St. Louis Scottish Games will also feature traditional Highland dancing, Scottish clan gatherings, bagpiping and sheepdog demonstrations, as well as Scottish folk music and entertainment. Currently, 70 athletes have registered to participate in Heavy Athletics. “It’s going to be a great sporting event for spectators who appreciate tradition,” declared Dr. Sinclair.
About the St. Louis Scottish Games
The St. Louis Scottish Games (SLSG) organization is an official Missouri Nonprofit 501C organization originally co-founded in October 2000 by Dr. James McLaren of Scotland and St. Louis, Missouri. For more information on the St. Louis Scottish Games visit: https://stlouis-scottishgames.com/
