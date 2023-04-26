Rising Demand for Sustainable Transportation Drives Hybrid Train Market with 5.3% CAGR-By PMI
The hybrid train market involves trains that combine two or more types of power sources to operate. Typically, hybrid trains combine the use of electricity and diesel, with the electricity being used for a portion of the journey, while the diesel is used for the rest. This allows for greater fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs.
The hybrid train market is growing due to increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation options and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Hybrid trains are becoming more popular for passenger and freight transportation due to their high energy efficiency and reduced emissions. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, and <200 km/h), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032
Key players:-
• CRRC
• Bombardier
• Alstom
• Siemens
• Wabtec Corporation (Ge Transportation)
• Hyundai Rotem
• Hitachi
• Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)
• Toshiba and Cummins.
The hybrid train market can be segmented based on the following factors:
Type: The market is segmented into diesel-electric, hydrogen-electric, battery-electric, and other types of hybrid trains. Diesel-electric hybrids are the most common type, where the train uses diesel fuel to power a generator that produces electricity to power the electric motors. Hydrogen-electric hybrids use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity to power the electric motors. Battery-electric hybrids store electrical energy in batteries that are used to power the electric motors.
Technology: The market is segmented into series hybrids, parallel hybrids, and series-parallel hybrids. Series hybrids use an electric motor to propel the train, with the diesel engine or other power source serving only to generate electricity. Parallel hybrids use both the electric motor and the diesel engine to propel the train. Series-parallel hybrids can operate in both series and parallel modes, depending on the power demand.
Application: The market is segmented based on application, including passenger trains and freight trains. Passenger trains are used for transportation of people, while freight trains are used for transportation of goods and materials.
Power Source: The market is segmented based on the power source, including hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and others. Different power sources have different advantages and disadvantages, impacting their adoption in the market.
Region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Each region has its own unique demand for transportation and environmental regulations, impacting the demand for hybrid trains.
Scope of the report:
1. Global Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Electro Diesel
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Battery Operated
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Hydrogen
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o CNG
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o LNG
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Solar
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Hybrid Train Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o Passenger
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Freight
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Hybrid Train Market, By Operating Speed, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Segment Trends
o >100 km/h
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o 100-200 km/h
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o <200 km/h
-- Overview
-- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Global Hybrid Train Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
-- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
-- Regional Trends
