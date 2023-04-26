Jim Fannin Announces Upcoming & Game-Changing Event, Women in the Zone™

The complimentary event is designed to help women live a life of simplicity, balance, and abundance.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Fannin is thrilled to announce his upcoming and highly-anticipated event for women that will change their lives forever, Women in the Zone™ Jim Fannin is the world’s #1 Coach of Champions, having coached more champions in life, business, and sports than anyone on earth. For more than 50 years, Jim has guided the careers of the world’s best professional athletes from over 20 sports, and business executives from over 50 industries. In addition, he has coached individuals, families, relationships, and students in simplifying and balancing their lives. More than just a “life” coach,” Jim Fannin is a “change your life” coach. He is widely known for his proven Blueprint™, which empowers individuals to swiftly become their genuine, authentic best self.“Reaching the Hall of Fame…I mean I owe it to Jim Fannin. To be honest, he taught me to live in the Zone. I’m not just talkin’ the talk, but walkin’ the walk. Once I started using Jim’s S.C.O.R.E.System and his 90 -Second Rule™ it changed my entire life and my career. The 90-Second Rule™, please check it out. It will change your life forever.” Frank Thomas, MLB All-Star; MVP; Hall of FameIn his most recent news, Jim Fannin is hosting his most anticipated event to date - Women in the Zone™, a live event to be held on May 18th from 8:30am to 12pm CT. The event, hosted by Mr. Fannin himself, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for women to get simple, get balanced, get fired up, develop a champion mindset, and get all the abundance they desire in life.In addition to Mr. Fannin, special guests include successful entrepreneur and founder of The Transformation Network™, Dr Pat Baccili, Ph.D., and professional tennis champion, international coach, and supermom, Ann Grossman. All three speakers will reveal time-tested secrets to simplify and balance life, while maximizing results as a mother, spouse, community leader, and or businesswoman.“Your success is the only mission,” Mr. Fannin says. “I’m proving this by keeping my heartfelt promise to my mom on her deathbed to take my proprietary S.C.O.R.E.Success System to the masses. We’ve hired, trained, and certified new ZoneCoach trainers to guide you in life, business, or sports and help you achieve your ultimate goals. We also hope you stay for an hour of networking with other high power professional women attending the event in-person.”Women in the Zone™ is complimentary for the first 100 in audience guests at the brand-new international headquarters of Jim Fannin Brands and the ZoneCoach Consulting Services, located at 1815 South Meyers Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will also be made available for live streaming as well to unlimited women worldwide.For more information about Jim Fannin, please visit https://www.jimfannin.com/ , or follow on Instagram @jim_fannin_official_ or all other socials @JimFannin. To register for the event, please head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-the-zonetm-tickets-616692262157 About Jim FanninJim Fannin boasts 50+ years of professional coaching, consulting, and public speaking experience. He has coached 1000+ professional athletes from 22 sports, including members of the PGA and LPGA tours, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, MLB, US Equestrian Association, World Series of Poker, and the Olympics. Additionally, he has trained tens of thousands of individuals and hundreds of companies from 50 industries in peak performance. All personal clients (approximately 4000) have set personal records, with many setting team, industry, and/or world records.Mr. Fannin is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, premier platform speaker, life strategist, former professional tennis player and coach, educator, business consultant, podcast host, columnist, blogger, peak performance coach, and philanthropist.About Ann GrossmanAnn Grossman-Wunderlich is an American former professional tennis player. Grossman was born in the United States and competed on the WTA Tour for over a decade, from 1987 to 1998. She twice reached the fourth round of the French Open and once at the US Open, and was ranked as high as 29 in singles and 31 in doubles. She recorded wins over Martina Navratilova, Mary Jo Fernandez and Zina Garrison.After Grossman retired, she has served on the USTA Olympic and Federation Cup committees.About Dr. Pat BacciliDr. Pat Baccili is a leader in the field of human potential and the creator of the remarkable “Epic World,” “Transformation Network,” and the soon to be expanded, “TTN.TV Dr. Pat is an international award-winning talk radio host, TV commentator, keynote speaker, certified career and belief coach, dynamic seminar leader, award winning author/researcher on fostering respect and trust in the workplace, inspirational speaker, and CEO of a successful motivational company.