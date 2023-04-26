Ledger Announces SZN 2 of PRO TEAM to Charter Adoption & Creative Custody
Verbal + Yoon, Champ Medici, gmoney, Brycent, and Dan Held headline the 2023 edition of LEDGER PRO TEAM.
The LEDGER PRO TEAM brings together the brightest cultural innovators in the Web3 space, the creators that will chart the course for mass adoption”PARIS, FRANCE, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ledger, the global platform for digital assets and Web3, today introduces SZN 2 of the LEDGER PRO TEAM, a collection of Web3 thought leaders, creators, artists, technologists, developers, futurists and disruptors. Our shared purpose is to educate and inspire the diverse communities that will make up the world of Web3 and digital assets.
— says Ariel Wengroff, VP of Communications at Ledger
The LEDGER PRO TEAM are the builders, innovators and thought leaders driving the space forward. They represent the diverse audiences and communities that we build products and services for.
The 2023 LEDGER PRO TEAM includes:
● Verbal + Yoon (AMBUSH)
● Champ Medici
● Gmoney
● Brycent
● Dan Held
Ledger and the LEDGER PRO TEAM will collaborate throughout 2023 to educate communities on the evolving world of digital assets. Each member of the LEDGER PRO TEAM represents a specific community and area of expertise, and the diversity in skillsets, knowledge and locations across the team will allow us to educate a broad, global audience.
“The LEDGER PRO TEAM brings together the brightest cultural innovators in the Web3 space, the creators that will chart the course for mass adoption,” says Ariel Wengroff, VP of Communications at Ledger. “SZN 2 members carry the torch our SZN 1 alumni carried with distinction, as we broaden the verticals and geographies we aim to educate. We’re so proud to have these brilliant people work with us every day. This year, we’ll work with them to teach everyone the value of creative custody - we can shape a more transparent and empowered future for creators to keep their IP and their community secure.”
Collaboration and partnership are core to Ledger, and it is important we work with the individuals who alongside us are driving the space forward across their various disciplines. Ledger launched the program in 2022 with these principles in mind - SZN 1 was composed of builders and innovators like Mike Shinoda, Betty Deadfellaz, Bobby Hundreds, and Dan Held.
Full details on each member of the SZN 2 PRO TEAM can be found below:
Verbal + Yoon:
● Focus Points: Creative Custody | NFT | Bridging Web2 & Web3
● VERBAL’s multidisciplinary career began as a musician in Japan, garnering domestic and international artists for his conceptual project
● With his partner and wife YOON, he launched the the brand AMBUSH®, where it made its Paris debut in 2015
● With apparel created as a canvas to complete the aesthetic YOON envisioned, AMBUSH® evolved into designing unisex ready-to-wear collection
● In 2022, AMBUSH® presented the brand’s first runway show at Milan Fashion Week and launched its proprietary metaverse SILVER FCTRY
Champ Medici
● Focus Points: Creative Custody | NFT | Entrepreneurship | Music
● Champ Medici is Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s second son
● Cordell is now a renowned crypto entrepreneur and investor
● He takes care of Snoop’s NFT and Web 3.0 endeavors and has built up a massive portfolio of crypto and NFT investments
● Created partnerships and onboarded artists such as Bobby Shmurda, Cordae, Timbaland, The Migos, Meg The Stallion and Universal Music Group (Kingship)
● Innovated the NFT space with great usage of the IP rights he owns with his brand - Champ Medici (Cannabis, Food and Beverage, Live Experiences)
gmoney:
● Focus Points: Enterprise | Brands in Web3 Fashion
● gmoney is a renowned NFT cultural thought leader, educator, and community authority, is respected for creating the first crypto native luxury house 9dcc and his highly curated Admit One community
● An investor and trusted advisor in over 100 companies
● He is a futurist and credible voice in conversations about understanding blockchain technologies, developing a diversified portfolio, and making complex technologies understandable for corporations and communities alike
● gmoney is one of the largest collectors of NFT’s in the world and has one of the most prized collections. He is known for sporting his iconic orange beanie CryptoPunk
● He was listed in the inaugural list of Fortune’s NFTy 50 of the 50 most influential people in NFT’s, appeared multiple times on the NFTNow 100, as well as Vogue’s “Business 100 Innovators” List
Brycent:
● Focus Points: Gaming | Content Creation | Creative Custody
● Brycent is a partnered Twitch streamer and Web3 gaming content creator who is known for creating entertaining content that brings web3 gaming to the forefront of gaming culture
● In 2022 he signed with Gary Vee's VaynerSports with the goal of leading web3 gaming mass adoption
Dan Held:
● Focus Points: Bitcoin | DeFi | Self Custody
● Dan has been a marketing leader committed to making crypto products accessible and approachable, leveraging more than decade of knowledge and relationships
● He’s currently a Bitcoin educator with over 850,000 followers on social media, and marketing advisor at Trust Machines
● Dan was formerly the Director of Growth Marketing at Kraken, one of the world’s biggest and most well-known crypto exchanges
● A serial crypto entrepreneur with two exits (Interchange > Kraken, ZeroBlock > Blockchain.com), and has a wide span of experience across 5 Bitcoin companies over 10 years
About Ledger
Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in critical digital asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER’s products include: Nano S Plus, Nano X, and Leder Stax hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.
