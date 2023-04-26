JOYNEWENERGY Officially Launched the Mass-producible Dry Cell Electrodes
JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO officially launched the mass-producible dry cell electrodes on April 25, 2023.CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- •JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO has made significant breakthroughs in battery material technology, dry film forming technology and composite molding technology.
•JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO's dry cell electrodes can be produced continuously for 400 meters without joints and scratches; thickness fluctuates within 0.7% and surface density fluctuates within 1.5%.
• The energy density of JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO’s dry cell electrode is 20% higher and the internal resistance is 35% lower than wet cell electrode.
JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO officially launched the mass-producible dry cell electrodes on April 25, 2023, since the significant breakthrough in battery material technology, dry process film forming technology and composite molding technology.
JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO has produced more than 3 million square meters of dry process capacitor electrodes in total since 2015. This launch of dry battery electrodes demonstrates JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO's leading edge in the field of dry electrodes once again!
In terms of battery material technology, JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO adopts in-situ graphene technology, homogeneous nanosize technology and particle double interface modification technology, which makes the material well conductive, uniformly dispersed and easy to form a film.
About dry film forming technology, JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO adopts self-dispersion technology, mobility internal enhancement technology, conductive network construction technology, all-solid-state pore-making technology and self-generation technology for film architecture. These technologies enable electrode diaphragms with high flexibility, high conductivity, high solid density, and easy electrolyte infiltration.
On the electrode sheet forming technology, JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO adopts the collector surface modification technology and the layer film controlled directional coupling technology, which makes the prepared dry cell electrodes have a flat appearance and high bonding and strong corrosion resistance.
JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO's dry cell electrodes now can be produced continuously for 400 meters without joints and scratches. Meanwhile, the thickness fluctuates within 0.7% and the surface density fluctuates within 1.5%. The battery made with JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO's dry cell electrode is 20% higher in energy density and 35% lower in internal resistance than wet cell electrode.
JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO's dry battery electrode technology is applicable to various positive and negative electrode materials of current lithium batteries, such as ternary materials, lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganate, lithium cobaltate, graphite, hard carbon, soft carbon, graphite + SiC/SiO, etc.
On the basis of this breakthrough in dry battery electrode, JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO is also doing its best to develop and pilot test the all-solid-state battery technology, and will release the corresponding progress in the near future.
Adhering to the value of "technology creates the future, practical work makes the career", JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO will continue to make unremitting efforts and forge ahead to contribute the strength to China's green energy with real results!
About Dry Electrode
The dry electrode, by JOYNEWENERGY & PLANNANO, is made of graphene modified materials, which have the characteristics of low moisture content, high compaction, large capacity, high power density, good cycle, low self-discharge, and durability.
About JOYNEWENERGY
JOYNEWENERGY is a technology company invested and established by QiQuan Enterprise Management (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., focusing on the foreword innovation research and commercial application of new energy, striving to become the world’s leading new energy developer, manufacturer and comprehensive service( the new energy pack solutions) provider.
JOYNEWENERGY is able to sell the dry electrodes in large quantities, which can completely replace MAXWELL ones. And JOYNEWENERGY is the only manufacturer, which is manufacturing both dry electrode and lithium titanate battery in mass production in the world.
For more information, quotation and data sheets, please call us at, 028-8411-1861 or write to us at sales@joynewenergy.com .
GiaZhou
JOYNEWENERGY
+862884111861 ext.
sales@joynewenergy.com