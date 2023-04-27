Teacher Leaves School, But Not Education
After eight years teaching in the public education system in Australia, Sam Perry became disillusioned and left to pursue his passion in Music Production.HAPPY VALLEY, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel Perry spent eight years in the public education system in South Australia. Over that time he progressed from relief teaching in low socioeconomic schools, to earning a permanent full time position at an Adelaide site. He was able to create, develop, and deliver an entire Media Arts subject across all year levels while being an asset within the Music department. Then at the beginning of 2023, Sam resigned.
“It wasn’t the school, the kids, the staff… anything like that.” Says Sam. “It was the increased pressure and demand, the lack of acknowledgement and support from the higher-ups in the department for all the work that we do.”
“There is never enough time in the day to accomplish what needs to be done. I was working hours past the school bell, over weekends too, and still had a feeling that I was only treading water. Surviving but never thriving. And eventually I felt I lost my sense of self.”
Sam left his permanent position behind to pursue his true passion - Music performance and production. Sam has been in several South Australian bands since the age of 16, but currently performs with Hayli and Late Night Lies, as well as handles the majority of their recordings. Since studying Music Media through University, Sam has produced live releases for iconic local bands Bad//Dreems, West Thebarton, and Horror My Friend. He has also produced singles and albums for Ethanol Blend, Flooded Sky, and other local talents.
While he has stepped away from his teaching position, Sam maintains his eagerness for education through running production lessons out of Base10 Youth Centre for Onkaparinga Council, as well as offering private online producing lessons from his home studio, dubbed ‘Jam House Studios’.
To help spread the love for the art of production, Sam is currently offering a one-time free production workshop called ‘Mixing 101’.
