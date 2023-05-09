Glenbrook Advisory Acquires Minority Stake in SkyCell
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Advisory (GBA) today announced that its investment team, on behalf of participating clients, has acquired a minority equity stake in SkyCell AG. SkyCell AG, a Swiss manufacturer, serves global pharmaceutical supply chains and develops smart containers, tracking software, and risk management solutions to better transport medicines and vaccines globally.
GBA’s Crossover Ventures strategy aims to identify and invest in the equity of late stage, growing private companies that are underpinned by scalable and resilient business models with strong barriers to entry.
“Since its founding over 10 years ago, SkyCell has built a business that measurably improves the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Archie Brook, Managing Director at GBA.
“Biologics is a rapidly growing segment of the pharmaceuticals market – creating a growing need for high-performing, affordable, and energy-efficient logistics solutions – and we believe SkyCell is well positioned to help pharma companies reduce risk in transporting these temperature-sensitive drugs.”
SkyCell serves pharmaceuticals manufacturers and shippers with temperature-controlled hybrid containers and technological solutions that preserve conditions of vital medicine while reducing pharma supply chain’s carbon footprint. SkyCell’s combination of innovative hardware and powerful software delivers an independently-audited market-leading failure rate of less than 0.1 per cent – versus an accepted industry standard between 4 and 12 per cent - while reducing CO2 emissions by almost half.
Richard Ettl, CEO of SkyCell said: “Investment by a firm of Glenbrook Advisory’s caliber is a testament to the quality of SkyCell’s product and business, our growth ambition as a global leader in temperature-controlled container solutions, and as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical companies worldwide.”
