Smart Robots Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | SoftBank, IRobot, KUKA
Smart Robots
Smart Robots Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Smart Robots Market will witness a 18.1% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Robots market to witness a CAGR of 18.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Smart Robots Market Breakdown by Application (Field Applications, Mobility, Security & Inspection, Healthcare Applications, Metal Fabrication, Packaging and Palletizing, Others) by Type (Personal Robots, Professional Robots) by Component (Hardware, Software, Service) by Mobility (Stationary, Mobile) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.9 Billion at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.3 Billion.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Smart Robots Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Robots market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SoftBank (Japan), IRobot (United States), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Amazon.com (United States), Honda Motor (Japan), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan), ECA (France), OMRON Adept Technologies (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intuitive Surgical (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), Aethon (United States)
Definition:
Smart robots are autonomous robots that use artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to interact with the physical world and perform tasks without human intervention. These robots are equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and other technologies that allow them to perceive and respond to their environment.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of smart robots across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.
Advancements in machine learning and AI technologies, allowing for more intelligent and sophisticated robots.
Market Drivers:
Growing adoption of smart robots in healthcare, driven by the need for contactless patient care and remote monitoring.
Advancements in AI and machine learning technologies, enabling more intelligent and sophisticated robots.
Market Opportunities:
Integration of smart robots with other emerging technologies, such as 5G networks and edge computing, enabling more efficient and intelligent operations.
Expansion of the smart robot market into new geographic regions, driven by increasing demand for auto
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Smart Robots Market: Personal Robots, Professional Robots
Key Applications/end-users of Smart Robots Market: Field Applications, Mobility, Security & Inspection, Healthcare Applications, Metal Fabrication, Packaging and Palletizing, Others
