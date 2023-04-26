Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: SAP,Oracle, IBM
Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market to Witness Stunning Growth
Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market to Hit US$ 16.3 Bn by 2029”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Transportation Management Systems (Tms) market to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market Breakdown by Application (Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation) by Type (Single Sourcing, Multiple Sourcing, Hybrid Sourcing) by Component (Hardware, Software, Service) by Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Industry, Government Transportation, Machinery Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others) by Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Waterways) by Deployment (On Premises, Cloud Based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Transportation Management Systems (Tms) market size is estimated to increase by USD 16.3 Billion at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 11.7 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Transportation Management Systems (Tms) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany),
Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Metro Infrasys Private Limited (India), Mercurygate
International Inc. (United States), Manhattan Associates (United States), JDA Software Group Inc. (United States), Inet-Logistics
GmbH (Austria), Efkon AG (Austria), Descartes (United States), CTSI-Global (United States).
Definition:
The Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market refers to the industry focused on providing software and services that help companies manage their transportation operations more effectively and efficiently. This market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by the increasing complexity of global supply chains and the need for real-time visibility and control over transportation activities.
Market Trends:
The adoption of cloud-based TMS solutions is on the rise, as companies seek more scalable, flexible, and cost-effective options.
Market Drivers:
The need for greater supply chain visibility and control is driving the adoption of TMS solutions, particularly in industries with complex transportation operations.
Market Opportunities:
The expanding global trade and logistics industry presents a significant growth opportunity for TMS providers, particularly in emerging markets.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market: Single Sourcing, Multiple Sourcing, Hybrid Sourcing
Key Applications/end-users of Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market: Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Transportation Management Systems (Tms) Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
