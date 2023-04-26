PHILIPPINES, April 26 - Press Release

April 25, 2023 Legarda recognizes Aklanon's role in promoting economic growth, cultural development in Aklan province As she graced this year's Aklan Day celebration, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda recognized the efforts of the Aklanons for their contributions as 'loyal stewards' in the province's economic growth and for showcasing their culture and tradition that makes Aklan truly an exemplary place. "My utmost admiration for the beautiful province of Aklan on commemorating its 67th founding anniversary. Let us admire and acknowledge the efforts of your leaders and the contributions of the people of Aklan as we celebrate this special day," she said as she expressed her warmest greetings during the celebration held at the Augusto B. Legaspi Sports and Cultural Complex in Kalibo. "As a staunch supporter of the promotion of our arts and culture in our country, and the promotion of the Philippines studies program, which fosters a greater understanding of the Philippine culture, history, and society around the world, it is an honor to join you today and reflect on Aklan's deep history and memories that bind us and our values," Legarda added. The four-term Senator advocated for the improvement of Aklan's health and social services through the funding of various projects spearheaded by the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). These include allocating funds for Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital under the DOH's Medical Assistance to the Indigent Program (MAIP), supporting the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of DOLE; and the expansion of the Assistance to the Indigent in Crisis Situation (AICS) that DSWD is offering. Moreover, Legarda pushed for the upgrades and completion of facilities related to the tourism and environment sectors in recognition of the sector's potential as drivers of economic growth. Among these are the Allen S. Quimpo Bakhawan Eco-Park of Kalibo; the Mangrove Eco-Tourism Park or the 'Katunggan it Ibajay' in the Municipality of Ibajay; and the completion of the Tourism and Trade Investments and Promotion Center in the Provincial Capitol of Aklan. "The establishment of the Aklan Tourism and Trade Investment Promotions Center was one of my aspirations, which has now been accomplished. We supported its construction and added funds for the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for its completion," Legarda remarked. Aside from these, Legarda has consistently provided educational Assistance and scholarships to students of the Aklan State University and organized the Piña-Seda Exhibit abroad, which featured Aklan's finest weavers. Legarda then urged officials and Aklanons to 'further stimulate the growth of tourism, foster an inclusive socio-economic environment, and nurture sustainable development in the province. "My support and commitment to Aklan and all the provinces of the Island of Panay will never end until everyone enjoys the benefits of a thriving economy, a healthful environment, and a functioning system of governance that will build roads and linkages to showcase Aklan in the new generation," Legarda conveyed. "Together, let us work to further stimulate the growth of tourism, foster an all-inclusive socio-economic environment, and nurture sustainable development in Aklan and the whole of Panay Island," she concluded. Legarda joined officials of the Aklan provincial government in some activities around the province, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Goding Ramos Park and a visit to the Haboean Piña Musem and Bakhawan Eco Park, among others.