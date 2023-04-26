CT Provisions Launches Delivery Service & Debuts Monthly Live Music Events
CT Provisions Inside Main
Experience CT Provisions' signature dishes & cocktails at home, plus enjoy live music events monthly!
The launch of our delivery service and the introduction of live music events are a testament to our commitment to providing our patrons with unparalleled dining experiences.”DOWNTOWN HISTORIC MCKINNEY, TEXAS, 75069, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen Brings Their Signature Experience Right to the Doorstep with Delivery Service and Introduces Monthly Live Music Events
— Steven Terry
Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen, a leading name in innovative dining and mixology, is excited to announce the launch of its new delivery service. In addition to offering their exceptional cuisine and cocktails to patrons in the comfort of their homes, CT Provisions is also set to introduce monthly live music events at their restaurant.
Recognizing the growing demand for convenience and accessibility, CT Provisions has expanded its offerings to include delivery services. Patrons can now enjoy the same mouth-watering dishes and meticulously crafted cocktails they have come to expect from the restaurant, all from the comfort of their own homes. CT Provisions is partnering with a renowned delivery service to ensure every order arrives promptly and meets the highest quality standards.
The delivery menu will feature CT Provisions' signature dishes and an extensive selection of famed cocktails. Customers can look forward to savoring delectable meals and drinks without compromising quality or presentation.
In addition to the new delivery service, CT Provisions is excited to announce the introduction of monthly live music events at their restaurant. These events will showcase local, regional & national talent, providing a unique dining experience combining culinary excellence and top-notch entertainment. The live music events aim to create a vibrant and memorable atmosphere for diners, further enhancing the overall CT Provisions experience.
"The launch of our delivery service and the introduction of live music events are a testament to our commitment to providing our patrons with unparalleled dining experiences," said Steven Terry, owner of CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen and Multi-Platinum Recording Artist. "We're thrilled to bring our exceptional cuisine and cocktails right to our customers' doorsteps while offering an exciting new entertainment option at our restaurant."
CT Provisions' delivery service is set to launch on April 20th and will be available within a 20-mile radius of the restaurant. To place an order or find out more about the delivery service and the upcoming live music events, please visit CT Provisions' website or follow them on social media.
About CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen:
CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen is a premier dining and mixology destination that prides itself on providing exceptional culinary experiences. Featuring a menu of exquisite dishes crafted with the finest ingredients and an extensive selection of innovative cocktails, CT Provisions has quickly become a favorite among food and drink enthusiasts. With the launch of their delivery service and monthly live music events, CT Provisions continues to redefine the dining experience for its patrons.
Steven Terry
CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen
+1 469-631-0707
info@ctprovisions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram