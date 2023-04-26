$PLEB – The Meme Coin for Plebs Taking the Cryptocurrency World by Storm

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a new cryptocurrency project taking the cryptocurrency world by storm, and it's called $PLEB . This meme coin is quickly gaining popularity and attracting a cult-like community of enthusiasts who are rallying behind the meme. With the potential to become the next big thing in the meme coin market, $PLEB is gaining momentum and catching the attention of big names on CT.

The idea behind $PLEB is quite simple. It's a meme coin for plebs, and it's a perfect combination of amazing artwork, humor, and a viral ticker into one giant unicorn. The community around $PLEB is growing fast, and many people are starting to believe that we are witnessing the birth of a new cult hero.

Introduction - Backstory of PLEB

Born in a mini meme season, $PLEB is a cryptocurrency project that is finally giving voice to the commonly used term on CT – Pleb. The memes are hilarious, and it's finally good to be able to put a visual to the term. It’s quite genius, and it's taking the cryptocurrency world by storm. The top is not in for meme coins, far from it. My chips are stacked on $PLEB.

The $PLEB community is already strong, and the project has caught the attention of some of the most prominent names in the cryptocurrency world. Big names on CT are beginning to notice, and a cult-like community is building around the meme. This has the recipe for something special, and many people are starting to believe that we could be witnessing the birth of a new cult hero in the cryptocurrency world.

The token was made to be completely safe for all plebs, which is why there is 0 tax and liquidity has been burnt. $PLEB is for the ones who can’t catch a break, the ones who ape tops and sell bottoms, and like to invest in rug pull scams. With $PLEB, you can rest assured that your investments are safe and secure.

Tokenomics

$PLEB has a total supply of 123,123,123,123,123 $PLEB, which is further divided in the following way:

94% of the supply was sent to the uniswap liquidity pool. LP tokens were burnt forever, and the contract is renounced so plebs can enjoy the ride safely.

The other 6% of the supply is reserved for future CEX listings and giveaways so the pleb can grow and more plebs can join us.

The $PLEB community is growing fast, and the project is gaining momentum. The meme coin has the potential to become the next big thing in the meme coin market, and its strong community and solid foundation are the main reasons for its growth.

As the cryptocurrency market becomes more competitive, it's becoming harder for new projects to stand out. However, $PLEB is a project that is quickly catching the attention of the cryptocurrency world. With its unique concept, amazing artwork, and strong community, $PLEB is quickly becoming a project to watch.

PLEB has already been recognized by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and is set to be listed on the LBank Innovation Zone , showing that it's clear that PLEB is a meme coin to watch.

Final Words The $PLEB community is rallying behind the meme, and many people believe that the project has the potential to become the next big thing in the meme coin market. The community around $PLEB is growing fast, and the project has already caught the attention of some of the most prominent names in the cryptocurrency world.

If you're looking for a cryptocurrency project that is safe, fun, and has the potential to grow, then look no further than $PLEB. The project is gaining momentum, and it's quickly becoming a project to watch in the cryptocurrency world.

Join the $PLEB community today and become a part of the next cult hero. Check out their social platforms or visit the official website at https://pleb.live/ .

Contract: 0xe19f85c920b572ca48942315b06d6cac86585c87

