Alation Named One of UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®

The company is recognised for its strong culture and for offering career-defining professional development opportunities

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, has been recognised as a 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®. This award acknowledges the company's ongoing commitment to providing a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees can realise their full potential. Alation’s latest achievement adds to its recent accolades, having been named a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech and Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work®.



The award evaluates organisations on the level of trust employees experience in their leaders, their pride in their jobs, and the extent to which they experience camaraderie with their colleagues. Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces™ list. They then used these insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

“We are honoured to be recognised as one of the best workplaces in the UK,” said Joy Wolken, Chief People Officer at Alation. “We pride ourselves on recognising the individual strengths of each Alationaut while understanding that everyone defines a ‘great company culture’ differently – some prioritise mentorship and career development, while others value transparency and access to leadership. Our commitment to fostering Alation’s incredible culture by respecting each Alationaut’s individual needs grows more important as we expand our global employee base.”

“As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work® has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “We strongly believe in the notion of ‘better for business, better for people, better for the world.’ Best Workplaces™ consistently put people first – not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment. We’re incredibly proud to recognise the very best ‘For All’ organisations committed to equity and unfaltering in ensuring that all employees are empowered to deliver the right strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges.”

Founded in 2012, Alation has more than 700 employees worldwide. The company empowers organisations, such as Aon, Marks & Spencer, and The Very Group to find, understand, and govern their data through Alation’s industry-leading data intelligence platform.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 450 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia.

