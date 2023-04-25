Registration Manager’s Induction Workshop Underway

A three (3) days Induction workshop for Ten (10) Registration Managers representing 9 of the provinces and Honiara City Council is underway.

These Registration Managers will oversee the overall coordination of the upcoming national voter registration update in July this year.

This induction is very important as it aims at informing the Registration Managers on an overview of the SIEO planned activities strategies in terms of Operation, training, awareness, recruitments, IT, and Budget coordination at the provincial level.

The induction also aims at getting Registration Manager’s final feedback around these plans so that, any oversights within these plans in terms of field operation perspective are picked up.

Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Jasper Highwood Anisi in his opening remarks yesterday, highlighted the importance of voter registration updates as the credibility of the upcoming 2024 National General election depends on a credible voter roll.

“To compile a credible voter list requires diligence and work commitments”, Mr. Anisi expressed.

” The duty on us now is to produce an updated voter list coming voter registration exercise”, Mr. Anisi added.

He also cautioned Registration Managers on a few of the major changes that will be made to the process such as the synchronized elections in 2024 which will also affect field implementation and the scale of the work.

The Election Security Operation team from the Ministry of Royal Solomon Islands Police is part of the induction for the security coordination aspect of this operation in the field.

The workshop will continue 26th and 27th of April and departmental heads will continue with presentations on their departmental plans and activities.

Mr. Anisi, saluted and thanked the Solomon Islands Government, Australian High Commission, Solomon Islands, and UNDP Solomon Islands through the SECSIP project, AEC, and other donors for continuous financial and Technical support towards these electoral events.

The position of Registration Manager by default falls under the responsibility of the deputy provincial secretaries or unless only exceptional cases due to unavailability, someone who is fit and proper is appointed.

