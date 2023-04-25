Institute of Solomon Islands Accountants

Applications Open for the Professional Diploma in Accounting

The Institute of Solomon Islands Accountants is pleased to announce that applications for the Professional Diploma in Accounting are now open. The four module program is designed to equip bookkeepers and accounting technicians with the relevant knowledge and technical skills aligned with internationally recognized standards.

The program covers essential topics, including financial accounting, management accounting, taxation and law, ensuring that students are well-rounded and competent accounting professionals.

Program: Professional Diploma in Accounting

Duration: 12 Months – Four Modules

Target Audience: Bookkeepers and Accounting Technicians

Objective: To equip students with relevant accounting knowledge and technical skills aligned to internationally recognized standards, and applicable to the SI business environment.

Benefits: open career development pathways in accounting and membership opportunities with ISIA and the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) as an Associate Member.

Apply now to take the next step in your accounting career and gain a globally recognized diploma. Visit our website or contact us to learn more about the program and application requirements.

For more information about ISIA and its programs, please visit our website at www.isia.org.sb or call the Secretariat on 20131 or email training@isia.org.sb. To enquire about membership applications, email membership@isia.org.sb

Download Application Form

Application Form – Professional Diploma Program (docx)

Pro-Diploma-of-Accounting-isia-ipa-Brochure (pdf)