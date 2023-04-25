Saskatchewan's Commitment To Seniors Continues In 2023-24

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan continues its focus on improving the health and well-being of seniors.

Seniors Minister Everett Hindley will meet Wednesday with counterparts at the Federal/Provincial/Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum in Toronto to discuss issues related to seniors and ways they can be supported.

"Our government is committed to meeting the needs of seniors and helping them live safely in their communities longer," Hindley said. "I look forward to working with my provincial and territorial counterparts, sharing best practices and learning about innovative ideas in other jurisdictions."

Saskatchewan's provincial budget introduced last month provides a $39 million increase for initiatives to help seniors age within their communities and provide the supports they need.

This investment fulfills government's three-year commitment to hire 300 additional continuing care assistants in long-term care and home care, with a specific focus on rural and remote communities. It also supports more standard long-term care beds, an increased demand for home care, and a Geriatric Evaluation and Management program in Regina.

Funding further supports a granting program that encourages senior-serving organizations to develop new ways of supporting seniors to maintain independence in their own homes.

Enhanced benefits for seniors include increasing the Personal Care Home Benefit through the Ministry of Social Services by up to $400 per month, for a new maximum of up to $2,400 per month. The Seniors Income Plan, also through the Ministry of Social Services, will increase by $30 per month, fulfilling the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to increasing the Seniors Income Plan over three years to the new maximum of up to $360 per month.

The FPT Seniors Forum is an intergovernmental body established to share information, discuss new and emerging issues related to seniors, and work collaboratively on key projects. All provinces and territories and the federal government participate in the forum.

For further information, visit FPT Seniors Forum.

-30-

For more information, contact: