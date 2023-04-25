Be Mindful Of Hantavirus While Cleaning This Spring

There were 2,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,205 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2023
Saskatchewan residents are being reminded to take precautions against hantavirus as they start spring cleanup of enclosed buildings or vehicles.
Hantavirus infection is caused by breathing in contaminated airborne particles from the droppings, urine and saliva of infected deer mice. It can cause a rare, but potentially fatal lung disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.
"Exposure most often occurs when cleaning up sheds, barns, garages, cabins, or vehicles after winter," Saskatchewan's Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said. "Particles can become airborne after sweeping, but it's also possible to get the virus by touching something that has been contaminated, and then touching your nose, mouth or eyes."
Symptoms usually start within one to six weeks of exposure. They include fever, muscle aches, cough, headaches, nausea and vomiting.
Some people develop severe symptoms that can be life threatening. Seek medical attention immediately if you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Take the following precautions when cleaning rodent infested areas:
Prevention is also recommended to reduce rodent infestations:
Between 1994 and 2022, 37 cases of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome were reported in Saskatchewan; 13 of those cases were fatal. The total case numbers include preliminary data for 2022 and are therefore subject to change.
For more information on hantavirus, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/diseases-and-conditions/hantavirus and HealthLine Online at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/health/diseases-and-conditions/hantavirus.
For advice on symptoms or when to seek care, call HealthLine 811.
-30-
For more information, contact:Media