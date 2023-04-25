Government Of Saskatchewan Celebrates Centennial Of The Royal Canadian Navy Reserve

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is celebrating and proclaiming 2023 as the Centennial of the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve. Established in 1923, the Naval Reserve has played an important role to Canada’s safety, security and overall recruitment efforts for the Royal Canadian Navy for one hundred years.

The Naval Reserve has 24 divisions across Canada, with two in Saskatchewan: His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Unicorn based in Saskatoon and HMCS Queen based in Regina. Unicorn was founded on April 27, 1923, with Queen established two months later, June 26.

“Our Saskatchewan units were essential in helping recruit navy reservists to defend Canada’s freedom at home and abroad over the past century,” Saskatchewan’s Military Liaison and Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said. “Saskatchewan is proud to acknowledge and recognize the service and sacrifice of all our naval reservists over the past one hundred years as we mark this milestone.”

“As the members of these Naval Reserve Divisions commemorate a century of notable service and rich tradition, they also continue to proudly wear the uniform and serve both at home and abroad – exemplifying professionalism and poise in this historic yet modern institution,” Royal Canadian Navy Commander Naval Reserve Commodore Pat Montgomery said. “I couldn’t be more proud that they are receiving much-deserved recognition in the Saskatchewan legislature, formally marking their centenarian years.”

The Naval Reserve’s primary mission is to “recruit, train and deploy ‘citizen-sailors’ in modern professions” and to supply the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces with capacity at sea, home and in missions abroad. The Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve became vital to recruitment efforts, especially during the Second World War.

For more information, please visit The Naval Reserve Centennial https://www.canada.ca/en/navy/corporate/history-heritage/naval-reserve-centennial-2023.html.

For more information about the Naval Reserve or the Royal Canadian Navy, please visit https://www.canada.ca/en/navy.html.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kerri Ward-Davis

Ministry of Government Relations

Regina

Phone: 306-520-8404

Email: kerri.warddavis@gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-520-8404