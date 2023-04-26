Oklahoma Survivors in McClain and Pottawatomie Counties Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

There were 2,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,180 in the last 365 days.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma homeowners and renters in McClain and Pottawatomie counties who sustained damage from the recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from April 19-20 could be eligible for help from FEMA.
The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:
Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recovering from effects of the event.
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
Businesses and residents can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerAssistance@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
If you have homeowners or renters insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.