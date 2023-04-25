Alexei Overchuk holds a meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation

RUSSIA, April 25 - The commission co-chairs reviewed current issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, together with Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov, held a meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation. The videoconference event involved representatives of relevant bodies, ministries and departments of the two countries.

The co-chairs listened to reports from the departments on the progress in fulfilling the instructions given on the basis of the bilateral agreements reached during the 24th IGC meeting on 29 March 2023 in Bishkek, and reviewed current issues of cooperation in energy, digital economy, transport security and agriculture, as well as efforts to increase the investment attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russian entrepreneurs.

During the talks, the parties focused on issues related to the quality of dairy products exported to the Russian Federation from the Kyrgyz Republic. They reached an agreement under which a delegation of experts from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) will visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future to assess the laboratory equipment available in the Kyrgyz Republic, conduct the necessary tests and examine the possibility of providing assistance in improving the skills of Kyrgyz specialists.