President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with Denis Manturov

RUSSIA, April 25 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to discuss industrial cooperation.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted broad opportunities for continued expansion of the practical partnership between the regions of the two countries and filling the agenda with specific projects. The launch of a technology park in the Jizzakh region this week was cited as an example. There’s interest in having Russia’s experience in supporting industrial production in Uzbekistan. The importance of bolstering institutional mechanisms to promote joint projects was noted as well.

“We have reviewed the Comprehensive Programme of Joint Actions to expand industrial cooperation which is comprised of 10 key areas, including metallurgy, machine tool building, automotive and agricultural engineering, and the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. We signed this not too long ago, in December 2022, but it has already seen concrete results. Four projects are being implemented. We expect two more projects to go live before the end of this year. In 2024-2025, our colleagues expect to launch five more projects,” Denis Manturov said during the meeting.

Industrial cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan is multifaceted with successful and ongoing projects in heavy engineering and cooperation in the chemical and automotive industries, to name a few. Trade between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan was up 25 percent in 2022 coming close to $10 billion. Russian exports to and imports from Uzbekistan have increased as well.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia met with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov during his working trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan.