The California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) has adopted a final opinion about factors presiding judges should consider when sending courtwide emails at the request of outside entities, such as other governmental agencies, private interest groups, or bar associations.
You just read:
Ethics Committee Adopts Opinion About Presiding Judge Communications
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.