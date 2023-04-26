Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,258 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court asked to step into Prop. 22 fight after union loss to Uber, Lyft

Opponents of Proposition 22, the controversial initiative that classified gig drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, have asked the California Supreme Court to find the policy unconstitutional.

You just read:

California Supreme Court asked to step into Prop. 22 fight after union loss to Uber, Lyft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more