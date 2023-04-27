Celebrate King Charles III's Coronation with The Daily Pint's Renovated British Pub Experience

Mural of King Charles III Remodeled Women's Bathroom The Daily Pint

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Pint, the beloved British pub in Santa Monica, is pleased to announce that it will be offering special prices on select whiskeys and beers in honor of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6th. Since reopening its doors this April, after undergoing extensive renovations costing over $200,000, The Daily Pint has once again become the go-to spot for locals and visitors alike to enjoy an authentic British pub experience.

During the promotional period, customers can enjoy special prices on a carefully curated selection of whiskeys and $2.00 OFF all draft beers. This is an excellent opportunity for whiskey lovers to sample some of the finest products available and for beer aficionados to explore new tastes and rediscover old favorites.

The promotion, which will run from Saturday, May 6th to Sunday, May 7th, will feature a wide selection of beers and whiskeys, giving patrons the chance to raise a glass in honor of the new king. In addition, The Daily Pint's remodeled women's bathroom, fit for a queen with its new posh, all-gold design, will be open for use.

"We're thrilled to be part of this historic moment and can't wait to celebrate with our loyal patrons," says owner George F. Hemingway. "Our extensive collection of over 500 whiskeys and rotating selection of craft beers, combined with our relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff, makes The Daily Pint the perfect spot to raise a glass to the new king."

To add to the festive atmosphere, patrons can take photos in front of the new mural painted by LA-based muralist Cori Alsbrooks paying homage to King Charles III. The 8ft x 8ft art piece features a life-size painting of the king, creating the perfect backdrop for a celebratory photo.

The Daily Pint is located at 2310 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405, and is open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., with earlier hours on certain game days on weekends. To learn more, visit www.thedailypint.net

About The Daily Pint

The Daily Pint is a beloved neighborhood pub in Santa Monica, California, that has been serving up an authentic British pub experience for over 30 years. With a vast collection of more than 500 whiskeys and 20 rotating beer taps featuring craft brews from across the US and beyond, The Daily Pint has something to satisfy every palate. Established in 1987, the pub is known for its friendly and knowledgeable staff who have over 30 years of bartending experience.

To learn more about The Daily Pint, visit their website at www.thedailypint.net