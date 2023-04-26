Del Rio Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member and four sex offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member, and four convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

April 19, Brackettville Station agents apprehended Esdras Deleon, 44, a Guatemalan national, while he attempted to avoid detection near Brackettville. Record checks revealed Deleon was convicted of coercion with force or threat of force, in Nevada, in 2018. He was sentenced to 12-48 months prison. Deleon was most recently deported in 2019.

April 19, while conducting line watch operations, Eagle Pass South Station agents encountered a group of nine people attempting to avoid detection near El Indio. They were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Manuel Balderas-Tristan, 39, a Mexican national, was convicted of a sexual offense in Dallas, in 2014. Balderas-Tristan was sentenced to two years confinement and was most recently deported in 2016.

April 22, Brackettville Station agents apprehended Enrique Catalan-Brito, 37, a Mexican national, while he attempted to avoid detection. Record checks revealed Catalan-Brito was convicted of felony sexual abuse, in Oregon, in 2013. He was sentenced to 120 months incarceration. Catalan-Brito was most recently deported in 2022.

April 22, Eagle Pass North Station agents encountered Ruben Almandarez-Contreras, a 56-year-old Salvadoran national attempting to avoid detection near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry. He was apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed Almandarez-Contreras was convicted of felony sexual abuse in New York, in 2002. Almandarez-Contreras was sentenced to 10 years probation. He was most recently deported in 2006.

April 22, Comstock Station agents encountered two individuals attempting to avoid detection, determined they were illegally present in the United States, and transported them to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Miguel Recarte-Mancia, a 43-year-old Honduran national is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. He was most recently deported in 2017.

April 23, Del Rio Station agents apprehended Arturo Angeles-Cruz, 47, a Mexican national, while he attempted to avoid detection near Del Rio. Record checks revealed Angeles-Cruz was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, in North Carolina, in 2010. He was sentenced to 15 years confinement and was most recently deported in 2022.

They face charges of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.