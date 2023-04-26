IOU REPORTS 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

There were 2,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,274 in the last 365 days.
Company highlights record loan originations of US$275.5 million, strong revenue growth on an annual basis and impact of macro-economic factors on Q4 results
For the year ended December 31, 2022:
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022:
MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("We", "IOU" or "the Company") IOU, a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today its results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022.
"IOU Financial delivered on its strategy of investing in technology, products and distribution to build momentum and grow loan originations to record levels in 2022," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO. "We have taken decisive action to adjust to recent macro-economic developments and remain committed to investing in strategic growth initiatives in order to maximize our exposure to the economic recovery as it unfolds,"
IOU Financial originated a record US$275.5 million in loans in 2022, including a record US$82.7 million in the fourth quarter representing increases of 70.6% and 66.9% over the same periods in 2021. Originations were driven by healthy demand from borrowers resulting in increased loan applications and continued demand from investors seeking high quality loans.
During the fourth quarter of 2022 macro-economic factors including inflation and rising interest rates impacted the operating environments of many small businesses and negatively impacted IOU's collections efforts and servicing revenues. This has led to a write down of specific servicing assets and reduced revenue accrual rates, resulting in a net loss of $(2.7) million on an IFRS basis and $(0.9) million on an adjusted earnings basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
IOU has taken decisive action to adapt to the challenges facing small businesses by tightening underwriting criteria, reducing its risk appetite in several industries and enlisting industry-leading collections experts to provide additional support to ongoing payment recovery efforts. These actions have started to have a positive impact on collections but have also resulted in significantly reduced originations in the first quarter of 2023 and have tempered expectations for growth in originations and revenues in 2023.
While we have taken steps to limit the growth of our operating expenses in 2023, we remain committed to maintaining a high level of service to our broker and merchant networks as well as to continue to advance on our strategic growth initiatives:
"IOU Financial has weathered many storms and always emerged stronger than before," added Gloer. "We've pivoted to adjust to current macro-economic conditions and remain committed to investing in products and technology designed around the needs of small business owners and our broker network."
OUTLOOK
In the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 IOU originated US$48.4 million in loans. For all of 2023, the Company is targeting loan originations in the range of US$200M to US$240M. Based on lower expected origination volume combined with the continuing impact of delinquencies on loans originated in 2022, we anticipate modest revenue and operating expense growth in 2023.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Record origination volume for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the associated increase in loans under management drove a 73.7% increase in adjusted revenue and a 48.2% increase in revenue compared to 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the positive impact of record origination volume and higher loans under management was somewhat offset by a significant increase in delinquencies. This increase in delinquencies caused us to revise our estimates of future collections on loans we currently service, so we reduced the rates at which we recognized servicing revenue and servicing assets in the fourth quarter. Additionally, we recorded additional amortization (a reduction of revenue on an IFRS basis) of certain servicing assets recognized in previous quarters. As a result, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, adjusted revenue increased by 58.6%, but revenue recognized on an IFRS basis was up 10.3%. Cost of revenue was $0.6 million of expense in 2022 compared to $0.4 million in 2021, and reflects the wind down of our balance sheet loan portfolio and the continuing reduction of our convertible debenture balance, which stood at $4.4 million as of December 31, 2022.
Higher origination volume and loans under management contributed to higher adjusted operating expenses in the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2021, and we continued to invest in growth and scalability. For example, we added to our sales and underwriting teams to accommodate growth, we continue to invest in our IOU360 platform to better support brokers, merchants, investors, and internal stakeholders, and we increased our marketing and advertising spending. As a result, adjusted operating expenses increased by 90.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 63.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. However, we are also beginning to see the benefits of increased scale resulting in a lower adjusted operating expense ratio on a full year basis (11.3% for 2022 compared to 12.4% for 2021).
IFRS earnings for 2022 were $0.04 million ($0.00 per share), compared to $3.7 million ($0.03 per share) for 2021 (which included a non-recurring gain of $2.4 million). Adjusted earnings for 2022 were $0.4 million ($0.00 per share) compared to an adjusted loss of $(0.3) million ($0.00 per share) for 2021. IFRS loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(2.7) million ($0.02 per share), compared to earnings of $0.7 million ($0.01 per share) for 2021 (which included a non-recurring gain of $0.8 million). Adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(0.9) million ($0.01 per share) compared to adjusted net earnings of $0.04 million
($0.00 per share) for 2021.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Difference
|
Difference
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Loan originations ($US)
|
275,480,864
|
161,486,680
|
113,994,184
|
70.6 %
|
Loans under management
|
217,332,774
|
119,473,535
|
97,859,239
|
81.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross revenue
|
19,140,091
|
12,918,067
|
6,222,024
|
48.2 %
|
Operating expenses
|
18,365,973
|
8,824,958
|
9,541,015
|
108.1 %
|
Net income
|
38,826
|
3,722,068
|
(3,683,242)
|
(99.0 %)
|
Net income per share, diluted
|
-
|
0.03
|
(0.03)
|
(100.0 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross revenue
|
19,242,693
|
11,077,458
|
8,165,235
|
73.7 %
|
Adjusted operating expense
|
18,065,013
|
11,033,325
|
7,031,688
|
63.7 %
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
442,389
|
(326,908)
|
769,297
|
nm
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
25,809,140
|
26,563,736
|
(754,596)
|
(2.8 %)
|
Total liabilities
|
8,496,760
|
11,058,178
|
(2,561,418)
|
(23.2 %)
|
For the quarter ended December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Difference
|
Difference
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
%
|
Loan originations ($US)
|
82,747,015
|
49,567,725
|
33,179,290
|
66.9 %
|
Loans under management
|
217,332,774
|
119,473,535
|
97,859,239
|
81.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross revenue
|
3,417,250
|
3,098,178
|
319,072
|
10.3 %
|
Operating expenses
|
5,607,505
|
2,117,785
|
3,489,720
|
164.8 %
|
Net income (loss)
|
(2,654,479)
|
690,507
|
(3,344,986)
|
nm
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
(0.02)
|
0.01
|
(0.03)
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross revenue
|
5,127,586
|
3,233,423
|
1,894,163
|
58.6 %
|
Adjusted operating expense
|
5,536,504
|
2,908,097
|
2,628,407
|
90.4 %
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
(873,143)
|
35,440
|
(908,583)
|
nm
|
Adjusted net income (loss) per share
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
nm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
25,809,140
|
26,563,736
|
(754,596)
|
(2.8 %)
|
Total liabilities
|
8,496,760
|
11,058,178
|
(2,561,418)
|
(23.2 %)
IOU's financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.
About IOU Financial Inc.
IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating in excess of US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU IOU, and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative method to evaluate performance. These measures include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expense ratio, non- recurring gains and losses, adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per share. These financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. The definitions for certain non-IFRS financial measures are provided below.
Definitions
