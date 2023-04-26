CORRECTION: SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results, Achieves Record Full Year Sales of $261 million, Up 2.2%, Up 3.5% Constant Currency

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Monday, April 17th by SPAR Group, Inc. SGRP, please note that in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022, did not properly compute Income (loss) before income taxes. The corrected release follows:



SPAR Group, Inc. SGRP ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

Mike Matacunas, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2022 was a strategically transformative year for the Company. We successfully grew merchandising, remodeling and distribution services across the platform and especially in the U.S., resulting in record high revenues, and we also acquired or built new analytical tools and capabilities, as well as improved recruitment and candidate technology. I want to thank our entire SPAR team for their tremendous performance during a globally challenging labor and macro-economic environment in 2022.

"As we discussed last fall, the Company and Board are exploring strategic alternatives for SPAR with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. With a strong balance sheet, 90%+ revenue growth over the last 5 years, expanding gross profit margins, diversified services, and long-term relationships with some of the most important consumer goods and retail companies in the world, we continue to believe that the Company is valued below our nearest competitors. Although we have nothing to report publicly on this process, we remain committed to the execution of our work of growing the business, serving our clients and supporting our employees and joint venture partners," concluded Matacunas.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $64.6 million, comprised of $48.6 million from Americas (75.2%) and $9.4 million from EMEA (14.5%), and $6.7 million from APAC (10.3%). Total net revenue increased by 7.7% (up 11.8% on a constant currency basis), Americas increased over the prior year by 20.8% (up 21.2% on a constant currency basis), EMEA decreased by 2.1% (up 13.6% on a constant currency basis), and APAC decreased by 34.8% (down 26.9% on a constant currency basis) from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $13.4 million, or 20.7% of revenues, compared to $10.7 million, or 17.7% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. This 300-basis point improvement in gross profit margins was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containment procedures.

An impairment of goodwill was recorded in the 2022 fourth quarter, which resulted in a non-cash charge of $2.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $11.2 million, or 17.3% of revenues, compared to $8.8 million, or 14.6% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. 2022 SG&A expenses included $1.2 million of bad debt expenses related to one customer, as well as costs associated with pursuing strategic alternatives.

Operating loss was $760 thousand versus operating loss of $3.1 million from the prior year quarter, which was impacted by items mentioned earlier. In 2021, comparisons included costs associated with the majority stockholders change in control.

Net loss attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $2.5 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to net loss attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $4.4 million, or $0.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the quarter was $420 thousand, or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $644 thousand, or $0.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2022 quarter was $3.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2022 quarter was $2.3 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $361 thousand in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Twelve-Month Period 2022 Financial Results



Net revenues were $261.3 million, comprised of $198.6 million from Americas (76.0%) and $36.7 million from EMEA (14.0%), and $26.0 million from APAC (10.0%). Total net revenue increased by 2.2% (up 3.5% on a constant currency basis), the Americas revenues increased by 6.5% (up 4.9% on a constant currency basis), EMEA increased by 3.3% (up 14.5% on a constant currency basis), and APAC decreased by 23.0% (down 15.9% on a constant currency basis), all compared to the prior year twelve months.

Gross profit was $51.0 million, or 19.5% of revenues, compared to $47.5 million, or 18.6% of revenues, in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $41.1 million, or 15.7% of revenues, compared to $36.8 million, or 14.4% of revenues, in the prior year period. Refer to explanations for fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

An impairment of goodwill was recorded in the 2022 fourth quarter, which resulted in a non-cash charge of $2.5 million.

Operating income was $5.4 million versus operating income of $4.2 million from the prior year twelve months. In 2021, comparisons included costs associated with the majority stockholders change in control.

Net loss attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $732 thousand, or $0.03 per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the twelve months of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) for the full year was $1.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.12 per share, in the year-ago period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2022 full year was $10.8 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2022 full year was $6.1 million, compared to $7.0 million in the prior year period.

(1) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2022



The Company's total worldwide liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter was $14.7 million, with $9.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $5.4 million of unused availability as of December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was $5 million and was primarily due increases in working capital and higher withholding tax assets related to Brazil. The Company ended the year with positive net working capital of $26.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Conference Call

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

– Financial Statements Follow –

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022

2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 64,643 $ 60,023 $ 261,268 $ 255,719 Related party – cost of revenues 1,510 1,449 8,804 7,401 Cost of revenues 49,742 47,928 201,452 200,796 Gross profit 13,391 10,646 51,012 47,522 Selling, general and administrative expense 11,183 8,756 41,135 36,778 Majority Stockholders Change of control agreement - 4,478 - 4,478 Depreciation and amortization 510 510 2,033 2,083 Impairment of goodwill 2,458 - 2,458 - Operating (loss) income (760 ) (3,097 ) 5,386 4,183 Interest expense 371 184 965 585 Other (income), net (119 ) (301 ) (482 ) (510 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (1,012 ) (2,980 ) 4,903 4,108 Income tax expense 835 72 2,777 2,108 Net income (loss) (1,847 ) (3,052 ) 2,126 2,000 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (678 ) (1,338 ) (2,858 ) (3,779 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ (2,525 ) $ (4,390 ) $ (732 ) $ (1,779 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share: $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares – basic 22,821 21,320 22,110 21,266 Weighted average common shares – diluted 22,957 21,589 22,110 21,266





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 9,345 $ 13,473 Accounts receivable, net 63,714 54,171 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,861 4,382 Total current assets 80,920 72,026 Property and equipment, net 3,261 2,929 Operating lease right-of-use assets 969 1,781 Goodwill 1,708 4,166 Intangible assets, net 2,040 2,295 Deferred income taxes 3,766 4,468 Other assets 1,934 1,351 Total assets $ 94,598 $ 89,016 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,588 $ 8,943 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,261 22,031 Due to affiliates 2,964 3,270 Customer incentives and deposits 2,399 3,901 Lines of credit and short-term loans 17,980 11,042 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 363 1,019 Total current liabilities 54,555 50,206 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 606 762 Long-term debt and other liabilities 1,376 700 Total liabilities 56,537 51,668 Commitments and contingencies – See Note 8 Equity: SPAR Group, Inc. equity Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,445,598 shares authorized as of December 31,2022 and 2021; No shares outstanding as of December 31,2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,000,000 shares and no shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 2,000,000 shares and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; 854,753 shares and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 9 - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31,2022 and December 31,2021. Shares outstanding 22,853,653 – December 31,2022 and 21,320,414 – December 31, 2021 229 213 Treasury stock, at cost 205,485 shares and 54,329 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (285 ) -104 Additional paid-in capital 20,708 17,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,941 ) (5,028 ) Retained earnings 6,707 7,439 Total SPAR Group, Inc. equity 22,427 19,751 Non-controlling interest 15,634 17,597 Total equity 38,061 37,348 Total liabilities and equity $ 94,598 $ 89,016





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 2,126 $ 2,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,033 2,083 Impairment of goodwill 2,458 Non-cash lease expense 646 1,120 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries 1,092 128 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 994 (267 ) Share-based compensation 346 711 Majority stockholders change in control agreement - 4,478 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,237 ) (7,305 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,285 ) (510 ) Accounts payable 1,718 1,095 Operating lease liabilities (744 ) (1,120 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits (1,191 ) 216 Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities (5,044 ) 2,629 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (1,797 ) (1,722 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,797 ) (1,722 ) Financing activities Borrowings under line of credit 30,467 77,200 Repayments under line of credit (25,648 ) (75,451 ) Proceeds related to stock options exercised 118 - Payments related to stock options exercised - (123 ) Repurchase of common stock (181 ) - Distribution to non-controlling investors (1,785 ) - Acquisition of minority interest (2,558 ) - Proceeds from term debt 3,530 - Payments on term debt (454 ) (300 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,489 1,326 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (776 ) (4,732 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,128 ) (2,499 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,473 15,972 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,345 $ 13,473





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Americas $ 48,590 $ 40,217 $ 198,581 $ 186,430 Asia – Pacific 6,658 10,207 26,009 33,791 EMEA 9,395 9,599 36,678 35,498 Total revenue $ 64,643 $ 60,023 $ 261,268 $ 255,719 Operating income: Americas $ (1,758 ) $ (3,499 ) $ 4,103 $ 2,427 Asia – Pacific (131 ) (844 ) (1,621 ) (967 ) EMEA 1,128 1,246 2,904 2,723 Total operating income $ (760 ) $ (3,097 ) $ 5,386 $ 4,183

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment related to the majority stockholders change of control agreement accrued in 2021 and realized in January of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

Fiscal Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. (2,525 ) (4,390 ) (732 ) (1,779 ) Add-back one-time impact (net of taxes) 2,945 3,746 2,654 4,421 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 420 (644 ) 1,922 2,642 Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ (0.11 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) Add-back one-time impact (net of taxes) $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.12





SPAR Group, Inc.

Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation

Fiscal Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Net Income ($1,847) ($3,052) $2,126 $2,000 Depreciation and amortization 510 510 2,033 2,083 Interest expense 371 184 965 585 Income Tax expense 835 72 2,777 2,108 Other income (119) (301) (482) (510) Consolidated EBITDA (250) (2,587) 7,419 6,266 Legal costs relating to CIC 336 4,509 (32) 4,814 Review of Strategic Alternatives 540 25 540 72 Goodwill impairment 2,458 - 2,458 - Board of Directors share based compensation - 208 - 711 Board of Directors compensation 394 - 394 - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $3,478 $2,155 $10,779 $11,863 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest (1,158) (1,794) (4,637) (4,908) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $2,320 $361 $6,142 $6,956

Note: We report non‑GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled "Statement Regarding Use of Non‑GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non‑GAAP measures, and the table entitled "GAAP to Non‑GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non‑GAAP measures.