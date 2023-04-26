Introducing the "Islamic Education for Children" Book Series by Dr. Farah Alam-Mirza: A Comprehensive Resource for Young Muslims

April 25th, 2023 - Author and illustrator Dr. Farah Alam-Mirza has released a new children's book series entitled "Islamic Education for Children," aimed at educating young readers about Islam in a fun and interactive way. The series consists of four books, each with its own unique focus on essential aspects of Islamic education.

The first book in the series, "Islamic Manners for Children," is a colorful and engaging way for young readers to learn about the importance of good manners and basic duas in Islam. The book emphasizes values such as kindness, respect, and gratitude, which are fundamental to a child's character development.

The second book, "Who is Allah?" introduces young readers to the concept of Allah in Islam. Through an engaging story format and colorful illustrations, the book provides children with a basic understanding of Allah's attributes, such as His creation of the universe, day and night, and His power. The book encourages children to ask questions and seek answers, inspiring them to explore the Quran for further knowledge and research.

The third book, "How to Pray Salah," provides children with a step-by-step guide on performing Salah, one of the five pillars of Islam. The book includes colorful illustrations to aid understanding and prayers for Salah given in Arabic with English transliteration and translations. Children can develop a connection with Allah and feel closer to their faith by learning how to perform Salah at a young age.

The fourth book, "Let's go to the Masjid," teaches children about the importance of visiting the mosque and participating in communal prayer. The book encourages children to feel comfortable in the mosque environment and helps them to understand the importance of respecting the mosque and its traditions.

The fifth book, “Welcome Ramadan,” offers a comprehensive overview of the holy month, including the importance of fasting, the significance of charity, and the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The "Islamic Education for Children" book series is a valuable resource for parents and educators alike, providing a fun and interactive way to teach children about Islam. The series is suitable for young readers of all ages, from toddlers to preteens, and is an excellent addition to any library or classroom.

Dr. Farah Alam-Mirza is an accomplished author and illustrator with a passion for educating children about Islam. Her unique approach to teaching combines beautiful illustrations with engaging stories and informative text to provide young readers with a well-rounded understanding of Islamic values and principles.

"Islamic Education for Children" is now available on Amazon and other online book retailers. The series is a must-have for parents and educators looking to introduce children to Islam in a fun and engaging way.

