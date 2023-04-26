AGC Biologics Received Bioprocessing Excellence Award in Japan

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced it has received the "Bioprocessing Excellence in Japan" award at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards ceremony for the work and achievements at the AGC Biologics Chiba, Japan site.

The Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA), hosted by IMAPAC, gives recognition to exceptional Asian bioprocessing companies for their achievements over the past year. AGC Biologics was honored alongside other industry leaders at the 10th Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia Conference on March 15.

AGC Biologics is a CDMO in Japan with microbial and mammalian capabilities backed by a global resource and supply chain network. The multipurpose, highly efficient Chiba facility's core structure and gravity-based design enable it to provide flexibility and produce high-quality work. The AGC Biologics site has scientific teams with extensive industry experience, established large-scale commercial microbial capabilities, and growing single-use mammalian systems with a high manufacturing success rate. The site also benefits from its deep collaboration with its sister locations in Europe and the U.S., which helps it provide everything AGC Biologics can offer at this central location in the Asia-Pacific region.

"AGC Biologics is honored to receive this award showcasing our growing biologics capabilities at our site in Chiba, Japan, and the great work our team members perform every day," said Jun Takami, General Manager, AGC Biologics Chiba Facility. "Our scientists are experts in tailoring our services to meet our customers' needs. We pride ourselves on developing and supplying multi-language documentation, GMP manufacturing that adheres to our customer's timelines, and striving to achieve the highest level of global customer satisfaction in everything we do."

The Chiba site has a very successful microbial project track record, from process development for various expression systems (E. coli, yeast, etc.) to commercial production. AGC Biologics Chiba has established rapid and robust processes using their platform development method to ensure reliable transfer, verification, and optimization of the customer's process for mammalian products. The site's mammalian-based systems can accommodate virtually any molecule type, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), coagulation factors, fusion proteins, and more.

To learn more about AGC Biologics' Chiba site and all its capabilities, visit https://www.agcbio.com/facilities/chiba.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,500 team members worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

