Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,210 in the last 365 days.

Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

HAMBURG, Germany, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Marquard & Bahls AG ("M&B") announced today that it has, in a transaction that occurred on April 25, 2023, disposed of and ceased to have control over 13,000,000 common shares of Superior Plus Corp. (the "Company") via a private sale agreement, representing 6.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares, at an average price of Cdn. $9.79 per share and a total consideration of Cdn. $127,270,000.00. Immediately before the disposal, M&B owned and controlled 36,798,364 common shares of the Company, representing 18.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately after the disposal, M&B owns and controls 23,798,364 common shares of the Company, representing 11.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company's head office is located at 401-200 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5V 3C7. M&B's head office is located at Koreastrasse 7 - D-20457, Hamburg, Germany.

M&B sold the common shares in accordance with its current investment strategy and may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, depending on market and other conditions, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise. 

About Marquard & Bahls AG

M&B is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. M&B acts with foresight and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements concerning its plans and future intentions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are subject to change.

SOURCE Marquard & Bahls AG

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/25/c1161.html

You just read:

Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more