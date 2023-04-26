BayMark Opens New Treatment Centers for Opioid Use Disorder

MedMark Treatment Centers are now open in Benbrook, TX & Parma Heights, OH

The need for access to treatment for opioid use and other substance use disorders has unfortunately only grown in urgency over the last few years as the opioid epidemic was not only eclipsed but exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. BayMark Health Services has continued to expand services in response to this overwhelming need with the recent expansion of our MedMark Treatment Centers program locations for opioid use disorder in Texas and Ohio.

This week BayMark announced that its Fort Worth Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) has expanded into Benbrook, TX. The newly opened medication unit will increase the reach of the existing program on McCart Avenue in Fort Worth. Located at 6240 Southwest Blvd, the location provides treatment with methadone or buprenorphine medications, laboratory services and health screenings. Patients will visit the primary Fort Worth location for the initial intake and ongoing on-site or virtual counseling services with the benefit of accessibility to a convenient nearby location where medication services can be received once the patient is stabilized in treatment.

"In the past few years, the opioid epidemic has taken an alarming turn with the arrival of fentanyl in the United States as an inexpensive, easy to access and very potent, often lethal, drug. Fentanyl, heroin, and pain medications with opioids are all highly addictive, and treatment medications combined with counseling services are the gold standard of care." notes David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. "In 2021, more than 1,600 Texans died of fentanyl related overdoses, which was an increase of 89% from the prior year. The addition of medication-units and expanding the reach of our existing programs is an important goal to remove barriers for individuals who are in need of accessible, effective and affordable treatment options."

Earlier this year, BayMark announced the opening of an OTP in Parma Heights, OH, just outside Cleveland, offering a full spectrum of medication-assisted treatment and counseling services. A state afflicted heavily by the impact of fentanyl; this program expands treatment options in Cuyahoga County where the deadly drug is now the leading cause of drug overdose. Located at 6700 Pearl Road, MedMark Parma Heights in now accepting new and transferring patients.

MedMark Treatment Centers are known across the country as providers of comprehensive, individualized programs for adults struggling with opioid addiction. Through medication management and counseling, MAT reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to develop new coping mechanisms, access resources to regain stability in their lives and participate fully in their families and communities. Additionally, MedMark programs provide addiction education, relapse prevention, lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant patients and linkages to community resources. For more information on MedMark and our services visit: MedMark.com.

