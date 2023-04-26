FHU College of Business Students Receive Academic, Performance Awards

Graduating senior business majors recognized for their academic achievement and leadership in various disciplines.

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Freed-Hardeman University College of Business hosted a luncheon and awards presentation Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to recognize graduating senior business majors for their academic achievement and leadership in various disciplines. In addition to the achievement awards, the college announced the students set to receive the Sewell Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

The following seniors received academic performance awards in their fields of study: Sara Ragan, marketing, Dickson, Tennessee; James Donoho, accounting, Pekin, Indiana; Coy Baker, business analytics major, Burlington, Kentucky; Sydney Phillips, sports administration, Benton, Kentucky; Courtney Middleton, finance, Ozark, Missouri; Bradley Covert, management, Morrison, Tennessee; and Sydney Holland, financial planning, Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

Other awards given to students include the Jim Edmonds Student Achievement Award, which was initiated in honor of Edmonds, who served FHU for more than 30 years and modeled lifelong learning, scholarship, competence and character. The award is considered the highest honor and is given annually to a student who exudes the same qualities. This year's winner was Greg McMillan, an accounting major from Florence, Kentucky.

The ACBSP (Accreditation Council Business Schools and Programs) Student Leadership Award is given to a student who exemplifies top leadership in the areas of scholarship and service. Enoch Sparks, a marketing major from Hazel Green, Alabama, received this honor.

During the awards ceremony, the following students were announced as recipients of the Sewell Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year: Sarah Eddleman, an accounting major from Blytheville, Arkansas; Lexi Hearn, a finance major from Kingston Springs, Tennessee; Ana Holland, a management and business administration major from Swartz Creek, Michigan; Kara Lane, a finance major from Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Kylee McKee, an accounting major, from Lewisville, Texas.

Special guest speakers were Susan Edmonds, widow of Jim Edmonds, and Brian White, a member of the FHU College of Business Advisory Council.

"We are proud of all our graduates — including the top award recipients — because of their hard work and integrity," said Matt Vega, dean of the FHU College of Business. "I can't wait to see the impact these purpose-driven students have at a wide range of companies, government agencies and nonprofits."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson and Memphis, FHU offers associates, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, dawn@bramblettgrp.com

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University