Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report 2023: Market Sizing, 10-year Forecasts, Market Insights, Key Telecom Trends, and 5G

The "Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pakistan Telecommunications Industry Report, 2023-2030 includes a comprehensive review of the Pakistani market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Pakistan telecoms industry including market sizing, 10-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Statistics
1.1 Pakistan's Population & Households
1.2 Pakistan's Economy
2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022
2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030
2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030
2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2016-2022
2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark
2.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark
2.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2000-2030
3 Telecommunications Operators Profile
3.1 Jazz Profile
3.1.1 Jazz Revenue and EBITDA Mix
3.2 Telenor
3.2.1 Telenor Revenue and EBITDA Mix
3.3 Zong Profile
3.3.1 Zong Revenue and EBITDA Mix
3.4 PTCL / Ufone
3.4.1 PTCL / Ufone Revenue and EBITDA Mix
3.5 Special Communications Organization
3.5.1 SCO Revenue and EBITDA Mix
3.6 Other Players Profile
3.6.1 Cyber Net
3.6.2 Other Broadband Providers
4 Mobile market
4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030
4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022
4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2016-2022
4.1.3 Pakistan Smartphone Share, 2022
4.1.4 Pakistan Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030
4.1.5 Pakistan Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2022-2030
4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030
4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2016-2022
4.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2016-2022
4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2022-2030
4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2016-2022
4.3 Spectrum Holdings
4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials
4.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis
4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country
4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
4.5 Mobile Speed Tests
4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests
4.5.2 OpenSignal
4.6 Internet of Things (IoT
5 Broadband Market
5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022
5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030
6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
6.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure
6.1.2 FTTH - 25m premises to go
6.2 Submarine Cables
7 Pakistan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
7.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2022
7.1.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Overview
7.1.2 Pakistan Telecom Towers Background
7.2 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison
7.2.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison
7.3 Pakistan Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast
7.3.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Forecast, 2022-2030
7.3.2 Regulatory Considerations
7.4 edotco Profile
7.4.1 edotco Towers Key Performance Indicators
7.5 Engro
7.5.1 Estimated Engro Key Performance Indicators
8 Thematics / Opportunities
8.1 Consolidation Opportunities
8.2 Diversification Opportunities
8.3 New Telco Operating Model
8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
8.4 5G Developments
8.4.1 5G Overview
8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range
8.4.3 5G OpenRAN
8.4.4 Beyond 5G
9 Telco Transaction Database
