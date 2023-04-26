Metropolitan Releases Inaugural Report Outlining Progress on Climate Action Plan

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,213 in the last 365 days.
Agency makes progress on efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 through suite of measures to address climate change
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California today released its inaugural Climate Action Plan report, detailing its progress over the past year on a suite of measures designed to help the district achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.
Adopted by Metropolitan's 38-member board in May 2022, the CAP outlines 42 greenhouse gas reduction measures to help Metropolitan reach its target, and also requires annual public reporting on progress on meeting those goals. The inaugural report highlights achievements on these measures from May-December 2022, including the total amount of non-functional turf removed, progress switching to cleaner electricity purchases and development of a plan to replace fossil-fuel vehicles.
"This progress was achieved through the hard work and dedication of groups across Metropolitan," said Liz Crosson, chief sustainability, resilience and innovation officer. "I am proud of our team of sustainability champions helping us deliver on our commitment to find solutions that benefit people, nature and the climate."
Highlights from the report include:
"We have a long history of environmental stewardship at Metropolitan," said board Chair Adán Ortega, Jr. "In the area of sustainability, we have quite literally helped change the landscape of Southern California with our massive turf replacement program. This plan is helping us look at everything through a climate lens to ensure we're developing the best-possible future for the communities we serve."
Metropolitan board Vice Chair for Climate Action Heather Repenning said these actions will be increasingly important as we face the escalating impacts of climate change.
"With climate change and rapid swings in weather challenging all of our water resources, our Climate Action Plan represents a comprehensive approach for how Metropolitan can be part of the solution," Repenning said. "I know we have much to do, but I am impressed with the amount of progress we've been able to achieve so far and look forward to continuing this work."
