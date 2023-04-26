EGIO CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, captioned Esfandiari v. Edgio, Inc., et al., Case No. 2:23-cv-00691, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. ("Edgio" or the "Company") EGIO securities between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 26, 2023 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On March 13, 2023, before the market opened, Edgio issued a press release announcing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the quarterly reports for fiscal 2022 and 2021, because its audit committee "identified an error in the Company's historic accounting treatment of Edgio's Open Edge solution." The Company anticipated the restatements would result in a "reduction to revenue of up to approximately $23.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, up to approximately $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and up to approximately $6.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020." As a result, the Company stated that it would be unable to file its annual report on time.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.1597, or 15.5%, to close at $0.8703 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) that, as a result, the Company's revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Edgio securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 26, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

