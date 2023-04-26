Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement on latest steps towards Firearms Buyback Program

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,275 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement on the Government of Canada's work to launch a buyback program that will get assault-style firearms out of our communities.
Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.
Date
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time
8:00 a.m. EDT
Location
West Block
2nd floor foyer
3938 Wellington Street
Ottawa, Ontario
Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/25/c9346.html
