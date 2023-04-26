Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement on latest steps towards Firearms Buyback Program

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement on the Government of Canada's work to launch a buyback program that will get assault-style firearms out of our communities.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time

8:00 a.m. EDT

Location

West Block

2nd floor foyer

3938 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada