Award-Winning Monster Energy Surfing Documentary "Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear" Releases on Digital Streaming Platforms Worldwide

CORONA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience big wave surfing like never before – on your own screen! Following a successful theatrical run across the globe, the Monster Energy-produced Big Wave Surfing Documentary Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear hits all major digital download and rental platforms worldwide today.

"Monster Energy is stoked to see this unique Big Wave Surfing documentary released to buy or rent on the biggest streaming platforms. Audiences around the world can now experience the thrills of riding the biggest waves ever conquered in the history of surfing in this high-end film," said Mitch Covington, Monster Energy's SVP of Sports Marketing, adding: "Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear captures the DNA of Monster for going big and ignoring your fears to achieve your dreams."

"It's an important film. There's something raw about it, stripped down, very human, and real. I loved being involved. It touches people's hearts, and that's all that matters," said the film's Narrator and Executive Producer, Josh Brolin.

Viewers and critics across the globe have praised Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear. "Spectacular. Immersive. Scary. You'll find yourself holding your breath!" said Sam George, director of Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau. Legendary surf journalist and historian Matt Warshaw called the film: "As satisfying as it is terrifying!"

Want to bring this cinematic milestone into your home? The award-winning documentary by multiple Emmy Award-winning filmmaker TAUBLIEB Films now shows the thrill of Big Wave Surfing in digital rental and download format.

Fans worldwide can sit back and watch some of the largest waves ever surfed in high-definition format on platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo on Demand, and Redbox. You can catch a sneak peek of Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear in the extended trailer here.

Please note: The 75-minute feature film will remain a theatrical-only release in select international markets (Portugal, Germany, the UK, Spain, South Africa, and Australia). Following a successful premiere screening in Lisbon at Cinema São Jorge with 800 guests on April 12, Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear will be screened at cinemas in London, Munich, and Durban.

The film will hit digital streaming platforms in Portugal, Germany, UK, Spain, South Africa, and Australia on July 1. In the meantime, viewers in those markets can find a theater screening here.

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear provides an in-depth look at the 2021-22 big wave season through the eyes of the sport's leading athletes. Released in theaters worldwide in January 2023, Ground Swell recently won awards at the IndoBali Film Festival (Best Documentary and Best Director), the Paradiso Film Festival, as well as the LA Documentary Film Festival.

The acclaimed documentary will also enter the Maui Film Festival, Malibu International Film Festival, Dana Point Film Festival (as Saturday night marquee film), Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival, Skate and Surf Film Festival Milano, and International Sport Film Festival. Later this year, the gripping documentary will feature in the International Olympic Committee's Sport & TV Films Festival in Milan, Italy.

Asked about Ground Swell's special appeal, featured Monster Energy athlete Matt Bromley said: "Chronicles what it's like to face your fears and find your best life on the other side of them." Portugal's Big Wave World Champion, Nic Von Rupp, also lauded the film: "Incredible storytelling! And they captured the best and biggest waves of my life at Nazaré!" Other featured athletes include two-time Big Wave World Champion Makua Rothman, female surfer Bianca Valenti, big wave surfer and bull rider Torrey Meister, as well as American big wave pro Kai Lenny.

Alongside the sport's leading athletes, Ground Swell showcases global big-wave hot spots such as Nazaré (Portugal), Jaws (Maui), and Mavericks (California). Immersive shots of some of the biggest waves ever ridden – including perhaps the first-ever ride of a 100-foot wave – are captured via advanced POV drones and RED high-definition cameras.

In a unique cinematic achievement, Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear marks the first time that iconic big wave hotspot Nazaré, Portugal, has been captured on the big screen. "Dare to be moved by great cinematic storytelling. Nazaré like you've never seen," concluded critic Chas Smith, Beach Grit.

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear marks the third big wave surfing documentary created by Taublieb Films in partnership with Monster Energy. Earlier releases included The Monster Energy Big Wave Tow-in Invitational (2019) and Ground Swell: Epic Tales of Monster Waves (2021), winner and finalist of multiple film festivals, including the prestigious Maui Film Festival, Malibu International Film Festival, and Webby Awards.

You can now own or rent Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear on major digital entertainment platforms worldwide. Learn more about the hit theatrical documentary by visiting the official Ground Swell website and watching the cinematic trailer.

For more on Rothman, Bromley, von Rupp, and the rest of the Monster Energy surf team

Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear

1 hour, 15 minutes, 4K high-definition, USA, 2022

Directed and produced by Paul Taublieb

Producers Susan Cooper & Stacy Transou

Produced by TAUBLIEB Films in conjunction with Monster Energy

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer and distributor of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

