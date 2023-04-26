Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market Report 2023: Product Launches Continue to Boost Market

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Drug Treatment, By Surgical Treatment, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, owing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia rising global male geriatric population, rise in urological disorders associated with BPH.

According to Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide, among which Prostate Cancer was the most prevalent type of cancer, accounting for 14,14,259 cases 2020.

Additionally, the lack of awareness among the public for early prostate diagnosis and detection is further expected to drive the growth of the Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market.

The growing prevalence of fatal diseases has significantly increased the demand for different types of drugs and surgeries. Additionally, expansion in research & development activities being initiated by various governments, ambulatory surgical centers, and pharmaceutical companies across the globe is further expected to create opportunities for the growth of the Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment market in the coming years.

According to Statista Research Department, as of now, the United States will be the leading country worldwide in terms of spending on research and development, with expenditure exceeding around USD679.4 billion.

According to the Cancer fact sheet, the cancer rates are highest in Australia/New Zealand and North America. Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer overall and the second most common cancer in men.

Product Launches Boost Market

Surgery is a superior alternative to treating BPH with medicine; however, due to the post-operative harm that surgical cuts and burns do to the body, patients tend to choose medication. Patients' perceptions have changed as a result of the development of minimally invasive techniques and surgical equipment makers now have a competitive advantage.

For instance, Teleflex Inc. launched the UroLift improved tissue control system in August 2020 to treat BPH. To open the urethra, small implants that keep the prostate lobes in their retracted posture might be placed into the system. Patients with challenging prostatic anatomy, such as those who have large lateral lobes or an obstructive median lobe, are the target population for the device. These product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Growth in Research & Development

Rapid advancements in research and development (R&D) practices and activities are propelling the growth of the market on account of the growing need for developing novel drug/surgery for the treatment of different life-threatening diseases like prostate cancer. According to Clinicaltrials.gov, 17 clinical trials are in different phases of development across the globe for Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment. This clearly indicates that a lot of R&D is being done across the globe for developing Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment., thereby supporting the growth of the market.

Rising Investment in Healthcare

Advanced surgical therapies are very expensive; therefore, financial assistance is provided by the government for cancer treatment. An establishment of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) were announced by the Government of India in February 2018 for the diagnosis and screening of three common cancers, i.e., oral, breast, and cervical.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, By Drug Treatment:

Alpha Blockers

5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, By Surgical Treatment:

Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP)

Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL)

Prostatectomy

Laser surgery

Transurethral microwave Technique (TUMT)

Transurethral needle ablation of the prostate (TUNA)

Others

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global BPH Devices Market Outlook

6. North America BPH Devices Market Outlook

7. Europe BPH Treatment Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific BPH Treatment Market Outlook

9. South America BPH Treatment Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa BPH Treatment Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Increasing prevalence of Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

11.1.2. Growing geriatric population

11.1.3. Technological Advancement

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. High Cost of Procedure

11.2.2. Side effects associated with the technique

11.2.3. Lack of Skilled Professionals to conduct invasive surgeries

12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Development of new drugs

12.2. Development of new surgeries

13. Clinical Trial Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher and Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Glaxo Smith Kline PLC

Eli Lily

Abott Laboratories

Medifocus Inc.

Urologix, LLC

Pfizer Inc

