Household Insecticides Market will surpass US$ 31.67 billion revenues towards the end of 2033| Persistence Market Research

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Household Insecticides Market indicates that by the end of 2022, global sales will reach about US$ 15.12 Billion. By the end of 2033, it is anticipated that the global market for household pesticide consumption would be worth US$31.67 billion and have a CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033.
Household insecticides are chemicals or formulations used to control and eliminate insects that infest homes, gardens, and other residential areas. They are commonly used to prevent and treat infestations of pests such as mosquitoes, ants, flies, cockroaches, and bedbugs.
Household insecticides are available in various formulations, including sprays, baits, gels, powders, and coils, among others. They are widely used by homeowners and consumers to protect their homes and families from insect-borne diseases and to maintain a pest-free environment.
The market size is influenced by various factors, including the increasing awareness about hygiene and health, urbanization, growing consumer disposable income, and changing lifestyles. The demand for household insecticides is also driven by the need for effective and convenient solutions for pest control in residential spaces.
Market Trends
Market Drivers
Key Players
Top Companies are S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Dabur India Limited, Bonide Products Inc, Pelgar International Limited, Tiger Brands Ltd, Amplecta AB, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd, Neogen Corporation, Liphatech Inc, Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Kittrich Corporation, Sanmex International Limited, Lodi UK
Competitive Insights
To broaden their business reach and obtain a competitive edge in the market, Key Manufacturers participate in strategic merger acquisitions, collaboration, and other business development operations. Key Manufacturers primarily concentrate on R&D activities to update their product lines and take full advantage of any market opportunities that may arise.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
By Application:
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for household insecticides due to rapid urbanization, growing population, increasing awareness about hygiene, and rising consumer purchasing power. North America and Europe are mature markets for household insecticides, with high penetration and demand for premium and innovative products. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the household insecticides market due to increasing urbanization, improving living standards, and rising awareness about pest control.
