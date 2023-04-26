Anglia Ruskin University Games Courses Achieve TIGA Accreditation

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,205 in the last 365 days.
LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is pleased to announce the accreditation of the following games courses at Anglia Ruskin University:
Reaccreditation – awarded
Accreditation – awarded
Accreditation – awarded
BA (Hons) Games Art
The BA (Hons) Games Art degree offers a general programme of study in art and design, which supports the ability to specialise within the art discipline. It is likely to prepare graduates for employment in junior art roles, or further study on Ruskin's MA in Computer Games Development.
BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology
The BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology degree currently offers a generalist programme of study for applying game engine technologies to the development of games. It is likely to prepare graduates well for employment as indie or mobile game developers.
MSc/MA (Hons) Computer Games Development
This course provides a commercially focussed finishing degree for graduates of the BSc alongside students from a wider range of creative backgrounds. The opportunity to work on interdisciplinary development teams should equip students well for roles in indie development teams or setting up their own studios.
The total cohort for Year 1 BA (Hons) Games Art and BSc (Hons) Computer Games Development was 161 in the 2022/23 academic year. There were 15 postgraduate students on the MSc/MA Computer Games Development course.
Destination data
BSc (Hons) Games Art
TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA (via Discover Uni) to report overall employment rates.
BSc (Hons) Computer Games Technology
TIGA use official "Graduate Outcomes" data from HESA to report overall employment rates.
MSc/MA Computer Games Development
The TIGA Accreditation Team noted the following examples of best practice:
Accreditation Team
The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:
Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA
Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo-Digital Group
Emma Smith, Director of Talent at Creative Assembly
Karl Hilton, Studios Director at Lockwood Publishing
Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:
"Anglia Ruskin University's first degree games programmes provide opportunities for cross-disciplinary team work, which is crucial for employability. Data from HESA shows that both the first degree courses and the MSc/MA programme lead to good empoyment outcomes for graduates. Congratulations to the staff and students of Anglia Ruskin University on your successful accreditations. We now look forward to seeing your entries into the TIGA Games Education Awards 2023."
Dr Jake Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor & Sumo Digital Group, said:
"The TIGA accreditation scheme provides the opportunity to make a genuine impact on student experience and it's always rewarding to work with passionate course teams who are committed to the continous improvement and relevance of their teaching programmes"
Baris Isikguner, Deputy Head Cambridge School of Creative Industries and Associate Professo, said:
"As a TIGA accredited institution since 2017, we are thrilled to receive this recognition for all three of our courses. TIGA's accreditation standards and support have been invaluable in our pursuit of excellence in games education. This accreditation validates our commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant education and our graduates will have the confidence and skills to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming industry. We are proud to be a part of TIGA's network of accredited institutions and appreciate their dedication to promoting excellence in game design education."
