Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market is Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2032: Advantages and Growing Rollout of 5G Networks Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G in Energy and Utilities Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Spectrum (Low, Mid, High), Communication Type (FWA, EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Application, End Use (Electricity, Water, Gas, and Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G in energy and utilities market will reach $18,934.2 million by 2032, growing by 36.7% annually over 2022-2032.
The market is driven by the advantages and growing rollout of 5G networks, technological advancements, favorable government supports, and the rising deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), smart meters, and IoT-enabled devices in energy and utility industry.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G in energy and utilities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include the identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Based on Spectrum, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
By Communication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
By End Use, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
