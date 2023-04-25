TODAY: Governor Newsom and State Officials Provide Update on Tulare Basin Flood Response 

CENTRAL VALLEY – This afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials will survey ongoing flooding of the Tulare Basin, as well as flood preparation and prevention efforts, and provide an update on both short-term and long-term response and flood operations.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than today, Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 p.m.

TOUR POOL:

The Governor will tour some of the areas impacted by flooding. This tour will be pooled by the following outlets:

VIDEO: ABC30 News (KFSN), to request video, contact: dennis.j.silvas@abc.com and martin.ortiz@abc.com

PHOTO: Associated Press, to request photos, contact: msanchez@ap.org

